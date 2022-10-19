Beauty test drive: The Seriously Soothing facial at Epion Aesthetics

Quietly located in the corner of Tudor Court is Epion Clinic and Aesthetics: a beautiful two-floor destination swathed in Art Deco references.

Founded by Dr Melvin Tan, the first floor is home to Epion Clinic: An aesthetics clinic that specialises in a host of injectables for the face and body treatments ranging from coolsculpting to hair removal.

Up on the second floor is Epion Aesthetics: A medi-spa with high-tech medi facials and body programmes such as slimming and sculpting.

Both destinations are a far cry from the stark white interiors of your average aesthetic clinic. Inside, it’s glamour personified with gold and brass fixtures and panelling, sumptuous velvet couches and sleek, graphic patterns.

I start my day with a consultation with Dr Melvin Tan, who asks what I’m looking to fix. I decide to forgo injectables, and go with what my skin desperately needs: Soothing. In the past months, my skin had shown all signs of a disrupted barrier. My cheeks would flare up for no reason, and would often feel ‘raw’ or a burning sensation.

To help with this, the doctor checks me into Epion Aesthetics, where my therapist recommends me the Seriously Soothing facial. Designed for sensitive skin, the facial works to heal skin irritation from deep within. A deep cleansing first ensues. Once my face is squeaky clean, we move on to my favourite highlight: gunk removal using an ultrasonic face scrubber.

Epion Aesthetics does not believe in manual extractions, as these are not only painful, but have dire effects in the long run. Doing so may expands pores and introduce more bacteria to the area, leading to worst cases of breakouts and acne. The scrubber, which looks like a scraper, uses low frequency vibrations. It’s surprisingly gentle, and, for someone with sensitive skin, does not leave any redness or irritation. My therapist showed my skin after this process, and it looks visibly cleaner and more radiant after.

Next, my therapist delivers hyaluronic acid to my skin, pairing it with LED red light therapy. The concentrated beams of light are meant to penetrate into my skin where it can cause positive reaction to my cells, triggering a more effective process where cells can better regenerate, grow and, in turn, rejuvenate the skin. Again, this is a comfortable process where my skin only feels mildly warm.

I leave the clinic looking fresh-faced and glowing — and most importantly, with not a hint of irritation on my sensitive skin. I’m happy to report that this effect continued for days after, and my skin reactivity has happily been reduced.

Epion Aesthetics, 145 Tanglin Rd, #02-02 Tudor Court, Singapore 247931