Beauty test drive: Estetica’s Needle-less Glass Skin Mesotherapy

Who needs injectables when you’ve got this treatment?

Let’s be clear: We are in no way shutting down targeted tweaks via botox, fillers and all that jazz. But injectables, for the moment at least, are our last resort. With innovations such as Estetica’s new treatments, needles are the furthest thing from our minds.

If you’re new to Estetica, here’s a quick introduction. The Singapore beauty brand puts beauty cosmetic research to the forefront. Its potent and smart formulations under its ést.lab brand are paired with high-tech creations such as the LumiGlow SmartSkin Buddy, its device that features five functions including cryotherapy and LED light therapy.

Estetica has recently unveiled two new machine therapies: its Aqua Glow Therapy and the Needle-Less Glass Skin Mesotherapy. Upon consultation and analysis of my skin, I’m diagnosed only the latter as the first may prove too harsh for my sensitive skin.

This therapy was then paired with a customised facial to gently exfoliate and soothe my skin. After a series of deep cleansing and manual extractions, we began the needle-less mesotherapy. To prepare me for it, my therapist first tries it out near my chest. While the treatment is not painful, it can deliver tiny jolts – like rapid fire shots of oxygen.

It uses gas-liquid infiltration technology to infuse active ingredients from the brand’s skin boosters deep into the skin’s layers. All of this happens at a high speed with no pain but simply a tiny amount of pressure. The treatment is meant to boost your skin’s collagen production and hydration. After completing the treatment on half of my face, my therapist holds up a mirror to me and it’s impressive. My skin visibly glowed, looked a lot brighter, and the redness on my cheeks had calmed down.

I left Estetica with a far more radiant complexion, and the contours of my face also looking sharper and lifted. In the weeks after, my skincare products also applied better, sinking quicker into my skin and also showed more obvious effects.

Estetica, Multiple outlets including Parkway Parade and Plaza Singapura