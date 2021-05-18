Beauty test drive: Noesa Anti Aging Concentrate and Anti Wrinkle Repair Mask

We put Noesa’s Anti Aging Concentrate and Anti Wrinkle Repair Mask to the test to find out if its light-powered formulas can regenerate skin from within.

As beauty editors, years of weeding through skincare folklore means we’ve seen it all – and there’s no sector more saturated than anti-ageing.

Yet cellular therapy offers new waters to tread. For luxury German beauty brand Noesa, its products emphasise cell care instead of skincare. According to the brand, the key to good skin is to give the cells exactly what they want.

What determines your skin condition is the level of cell activity that can only be triggered by energy. To fulfil this, Noesa uses biophotons, the light power stored in plants, in its formulas. It derives this energy from wild and precious plants, found at high altitudes in the south of France, which absorb their power from the sun.

A proprietary distillation method is then carried out to extract the biophotons. Fused by hand, these extracts are transformed into alchemetics, which merge the various superpowered energy characteristics of these plants. These deep into skin through a carrier called danadem, which enables cell renewal, self-regeneration and healing.

For anyone looking to reverse signs of ageing, these formulas spell good news. To put them to the test, we gave the Noesa Anti Aging Concentrate and Anti Wrinkle Repair Mask from The Primary Collection a try for a month.

Application

To use the Anti Aging Concentrate, apply two pumps of the concentrate after toner, using a gentle pressing method and patting onto your face and neck. This concentrate can be used daily.

As for the Anti Wrinkle Repair Mask, dispense four pumps and spread evenly onto the whole face and neck, leaving a little excess formula to complement your application with a light massage, particularly around your expression lines. Apply in an upwards motion to best help your skin defy gravity. I used this in place of moisturiser three times a week.

Thoughts and results

Unlike other anti-ageing products, these are not rich and creamy moisturisers that you slather on. They are, instead, similar to serums as they are lightweight and absorb rapidly to maximise quick penetration into skin’s deeper layers. Both are recommended for night-time use, and work hand in hand.

My first impression of the Anti Aging Concentrate is immediately positive – the softly scented formula absorbs quickly. Within seconds, it penetrates into my skin, leaving it instantly smooth, soft and without a sticky residue.

The Anti-Wrinkle Repair Mask has a formula similar to a lotion, and, while it is slightly denser than the concentrate, it sits comfortably on skin unlike other thickly formulated overnight masks. As an after-effect, my skin felt cool and soothed after application.

When I first started using both products, I’d just come off a long bout of insomnia and anxiety. Exhaustion had began to take a toll on my face, which showed signs of ageing, such as dull skin, deeper smile lines and dark spots that did not seem to fade even with regular chemical exfoliation and applying retinol.

After four weeks, I was pleasantly surprised by the results. My skin looked radiant and visibly glowed, earning me compliments from friends and family. The dark spots caused by maskne looked lighter, although not completely gone. My smile lines also looked less pronounced in photos.

For someone who is sensitive to some fragrances, my skin reacted well to both. The formulas, despite being efficacious, were gentle on my skin and even calmed prior irritations from a facial. While a month was enough to see visible results, I’m confident that persistent use of the two will only yield more positive and long-term effects.

