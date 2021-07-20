Beauty test drive: Noesa Super Whitening and Glamour serums

In a market saturated with multi-step routines and complicated products, beauty editor-approved Noesa stays at the forefront of skin-illuminating technology with an acclaimed duo of Super Whitening and Glamour serums from its Highness Category.

A healthy lifestyle can only do so much to help one achieve a good complexion from the inside out. For optimal skin health, a holistic approach that puts cellular care at the fore is the answer to slowing down the effects of ageing.

The crux of German luxury brand Noesa and its repertoire of complex, science-driven formulations, is biological energy or biophotons. Noesa’s founder, Gerd Gerken, futurologist and former consultant to German ex-chancellor Helmut Kohl, pioneered “mind design” rituals that merged brain research, holistic healing and system theory. His therapies manifested luminous skin in his clients, and after 10 years of research with three Nobel laureates to reproduce this effect in skincare, Noesa was created.

According to Noesa, light is energy and it is found in living things such as plants. The brand uses a proprietary method of distillation to extract these biophotons from wild and precious plants harvested in the Southern French Alps. Fused to form alchemetics, they integrate the plants’ characteristics to form energy patterns in skin. These are delivered deep into skin through a carrier called danadem, to stimulate cell renewal and repair.

The brand offers four ranges – Basic Line, The Primacy Collection, Special Treatment and The Highness Category – that run the gamut from cleansers and peeling lotions to skin boosters. The formulations are housed in sleek silver tubes to cater to all ages and genders.

A power duo

While everyone has their unique skin woes, The Highness Category is capable of addressing various complexion concerns with power-packed serums that each feature alchemetics.

Perpetual dullness is my constant skin issue and living in Singapore’s sunny climes also means a constant battle with hyperpigmentation. To return radiance to my dull skin, I am recommended the Super Whitening Intense Concentrate and Glamour Hormone Upgrade Cure for day and night use respectively.

For the morning skincare routine, the Super Whitening Intense Concentrate prepares your skin for the day with its stable vitamin C derivatives that lighten dark spots caused by cumulative sun exposure and acne scars. These, combined with a blend of alchemetics and danadem, block the production of melanin, which is the pigment that produces colour, to even out skin tone in the long run.

For night routines, the Glamour Hormone Upgrade Cure is a sleeping serum that feeds resting cells energy. The radiance-enhancing elixir doesn’t just renew and re-energise cells, but also stabilises your hormonal system. It returns skin to its healthiest state through the regulation of hormones to prevent flare-ups and improving cortisol levels for better moods.

Application

To use the Super Whitening Intense Concentrate, apply two to three pumps every morning after cleansing. Pat the serum gently on your face and neck until it dries. Follow with sunscreen to maintain your newfound radiance.

For the Glamour Hormone Upgrade Cure, three to five pumps are recommended, but I stick to three for my oily skin. After cleansing and toning, massage onto your face and neck. Amplify the benefits with a light application of the Noesa Anti Aging Concentrate, Super Eye and Anti Wrinkle Repair Mask.

Results

The Super Whitening Intense Concentrate is perfect for mornings, as it has a watery gel-like consistency that feels weightless on skin.The Glamour Hormone Upgrade Cure, on the other hand, has a thicker texture akin to that of a moisturiser. Both sink quickly into your pores, guaranteeing quick formula penetration.

Now that I’m in my 30s, my skin requires high maintenance to prevent it from being dull and sallow. While regular exfoliation is a mainstay in my routine, the results are often inconsistent. Hiking, my new weekend hobby, has also caused me to turn a few shades darker, despite liberal use of sunscreen.

While I did not have expectations of my tan skin lightening over time, I witnessed a week-by-week brightening effect on my skin that was noticeable in daylight and in photographs. After a month’s usage of both serums, my skin is almost back to its original shade. My complexion is glowing and smooth, and I no longer have to rely on my exfoliant. The sun spots on my skin have also faded.

Glamour’s benefits on the hormonal system proves just as effective for me. Monthly acne, mood swings and other hormonal symptoms, such as cravings and exhaustion, were noticeably reduced. Effective skincare that also cares for your internal health? Yes, please.

