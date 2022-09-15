Beauty test drive: The Power Tone Bespoke Organic Facial by Kew Organics

As someone who’s no stranger to Kew Organics, it’s been a fulfilling journey to see the brand grow from strength to strength.

When I first got acquainted with the skincare brand, it had one outlet to its name at Everton Park. Since then, it has introduced Sugar K Organic Peel Bar – Singapore’s first organic peel bar – and opened new locations in Clarke Quay Central, Cluny Court and Tangs Orchard.

Its newest announcement proves another feat for the brand and its founder Lily Kew. In the second quarter of 2023, Kew Organics will launch its first own laboratory in Singapore, allowing more freedom in its formulations and usage of certified organic, fairtrade and uncommon ingredients.

Lily has always been outspoken against aesthetic treatments. “Introducing foreign matters into the body has damaging after effects, which may be irreversible. My goal was to create products, which mimic the lifting effects of Botox, without the side effects it may bring.”

Her latest launch, the Needle-less Rejuv Anti-Aging Skincare Range, delivers exactly that, combining both medical-grade and active ingredients with the goal of achieving professional results in tackling signs of ageing.

Four products make up the new line: the Tri-Phase Antioxidant Redefining Concentrate, Triple Strengthening Neck & Décolleté Serum, Dual Facelift Ageless Booster and Bio-Peptides Wrinkle Filler Serum. These are fortified with powerful ingredients such as the superfruit of organic kakadu plum to neutralise free radicals, and Hexapeptide-30, which performs like botox with the way it penetrates the skin’s membranes, to limit muscle activity and wrinkles to rebuild the protein structures.

To put the products to the test, I experience the 99-minute Power Tone Bespoke Organic Facial. The session is ridiculously relaxing, and it begins from the soothing double cleansing. Lest you think that organic products automatically means touch-forward facials, Kew Organics disproves that.

The gentle yet efficacious formulations are paired with non-surgical technology to further boost the effects. Radio Frequency is first during the treatment to activate my skin tissues. The energy waves resulting from the therapy heats up the deeper layers, that in turn triggers the production of collagen and improves skin laxity (i.e. skin tightening).

This entirely painless procedure is then followed up with Cryotherapy. This cold therapy improves the skin’s laxity and restores firmness as it stimulates the production of collagen and fibroblast. This doesn’t just leave your skin glowing (a happy result), but also aids in reducing inflammation and improving texture. Best of all, it also boosts the absorption of the Needle-less Rejuv Anti-Aging range. You’re guaranteed to wake up with smoother, brighter and happier skin, so it’s best to prolong those effects by taking the full range home.

Kew Organics, Multiple locations. Head here to book a treatment.