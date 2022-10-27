Behind the brand: Ultra Violette’s co-founder Ava Matthews on the best sunscreen for you

Sunscreen brand Ultra Violette is quickly becoming a favourite in the beauty community.

Sunscreens are not made equal. And while we’ve long been of the opinion that Korean and Japanese ones are superior, some international ones are an exception – like Ultra Violette’s. The Australian brand’s sunscreens and tinted SPFs make sunscreen-wearing fun. The formulations are lightweight, dry quickly and double up as primers.

To get to know the brand better, we speak to its co-founder Ava Matthews on her favourite products and the challenges she, and her co-founder, Rebecca, overcame to launch the brand.

Why the decision to launch Ultra Violette?

My co founder and business partner and I, Rebecca, worked together at a beauty retailer in Australia called Mecca. We worked in beauty for many years in product development, marketing, brand, general management – lots of different areas of business. When we left Mecca, we spent a lot of time talking, trying to educate people about skincare, retinol and how you need to wear sunscreen with them. But no one was making a brand that was just dedicated to sunscreen for the face.

A lot of brands had body sunscreens for when you went on holidays or the beach, but there was nothing that really married the worlds of beauty and suncare, or skincare and suncare. So we decided we needed to come up with a range of options. We wanted to create a brand that was the place that you could go to your sunscreen, whether or not you wore La Mer or La Prairie or Drunk Elephant or whatever it was. We wanted to create a go-to brand for sunscreen.

What was your sunscreen routine before you started the brand?

I don’t think I was wearing sunscreen religiously. A couple of years prior to starting Ultra Violette, I started wearing it regularly. In Australia, we’re very educated on sun care. But we’re not educated to wear it every day as a part of a skincare routine. We’re told to wear it when you go to the beach or on summer holidays, or when we’re at the pool.

People know that they need to wear it, but they don’t know that they need to wear it everyday. I think that’s where the kind of education gap was, particularly for Australians. I would wear it in summer, but I wouldn’t be wearing it every day of the year – that was until I started doing research about the damage that the sun had on our skin. I came across a dermatologist who said that Australian women look five years older than their British counterparts. It’s because a lot of us are genetically displaced; our skin is not prepared for it. Now we want everyone to know that sunscreen is a huge part of an anti-aging routine.

What’s been the process of starting the brand?

When we left the retailer we were working for, we decided we wanted to have a bit of a break and have some space to give us time to see if this was the right thing to do. We were both working and doing it on the side. We spent a lot of time working on it; about two to three years.

We then came up with the prototypes for the range. We worked and worked on the products until it felt right and [considering what] the consumer needed and making sure there were different finishes and textures for different skin types.

To answer your question about the challenges, I think making a sunscreen in Australia is really hard. There are a lot of hoops that you have to jump through. It has to be really high in SPF to be passed. We also wanted to make it feel nice and look nice. Adding skincare ingredients in the formulas isn’t easy either.

Because you have to use ingredients that are approved by the Therapeutic Goods of Australia, which is the body that governs sunscreen and medicine in Australia, you can’t just put anything in it. You can’t just wake up and say ‘I feel like putting snail extract in sunscreen’. It has to be tested and proven to work with sunscreen. If you want to include an ingredient that hasn’t already been tested, you have to do all that testing yourself. It can be quite time-consuming. I think the biggest challenge is making a product that stands up to Australian sun and also meets the high standards that we have as brand owners.

How do you see Ultra Violette next to other sunscreen brands?

There are lots of different sunscreen brands in the market. There’s space for both premium and mass market brands. We’ve worked really hard to carve out a space for both sun and skincare piece that a lot of brands haven’t done. Our products have skincare actives in them, and they look like both skincare and suncare products. We’ve done a serum and even added features like pumps for these tubes; you rarely see sunscreens with this kind of packaging.

Tell us about the newest products.

We are launching some tinted SPFs in a range of 15 shades. They’re SPF 50 and have great skincare actives in them as well. Vitamin C, hydrators, glycerin, and squalane. It’s definitely a one-and-done kind of product if that’s what you want.

That’s impressive because a lot of tinted sunscreens usually only come in three, four shades.

15 is a lot. We’re trying hard to cater to everyone.

Which product is your favourite?

The Queen Screen. It’s also the hero. It’s our glowiest option so if you like glowy skin, this is the one for you. But I don’t know if I would reach for that everyday in a climate like Singapore. It is very dewy.

Queen Screen

Maybe Supreme Screen could work better. It’s like a lotion so it’s very lightweight. It makes a great primer. It’s great under makeup and is a really good option because it’s hydrating. You can wear it as your moisturiser as well. Clean Screen is probably one of my favourites for this region. It’s a watery gel type of emulsion. It’s cooling. It dries down really quickly and has a natural, satin finish.

Clean Screen

What would you say to people who still don’t believe in sunscreen?

These people are ridiculous. It’s a dangerous point of view. I’m from Australia, and we have really high rates of skin cancer. I know so many people who have relatives who have died from melanoma. To say that they don’t believe in skin cancer means they’ve never known anyone who’s died from it. It’s harsh sun in Australia. I would like to them to wake up and look at themselves in 20 years after never having worn sunscreen a day in their life. They’re going to look way older their age.

You see those people who bake themselves in the sun and what they look like in their ’60s? But it’s not just about how your skin looks. You have to care about your skin health. There’s no point in drinking water and eating healthy if you’re going to fry yourself in the sun.

Any tips for choosing the right sunscreen?

Consider your routine. Things like whether you’re a more Lo-fi person or whether you like a million steps, of if you love to have glass skin. Or you want a formulation that works well under makeup or something that make your skin look good by itself.

Consider the climate, area and consider how many things you’re putting on your skin. Thebest sunscreen for you is the one that you want to reapply. The one you want to put on every day. Everyone has a story about a bad sunscreen that maybe turned their skin white, oily or made their makeup pill. I think if you don’t want to wear something, you’re not going to do it. The one that you actually want to apply in the morning is the best one for you.

Ultra Violette is available at Sephora Singapore

Ultra Violette