12 best Fenty Beauty products to add to your vanity this year

A head-to-toe red look (featuring an adorable baby bump) and a fiery performance in the middle of the air on a suspended platform — that’s the image that’s been living rent-free in our heads since the night of 12 February, not that we’re complaining. Rihanna’s Super Bowl 2023 halftime show performance has surely become an iconic pop culture moment, but it wasn’t just her powerful vocals and electrifying presence that caught our eye. Another highlight of her performance was when she casually grabbed her Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Instant Setting & Blotting Powder from one of the dancers, dabbed it on her face and went on to slay that stage.
View this post on Instagram
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna is undoubtedly one of the most popular celebrity beauty brands and she’s had the world obsessed with its extensive range of makeup products. Founded in 2017 with inclusivity for all skin types and tones as the guiding principle, the brand excels in creating products focusing extensively on hard-to-match skin tones, brilliant formulations and universal shades. Some of the most coveted products include the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation (Buy it for SGD73 on Fenty Beauty), the Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick (Buy it for SGD 49 on Sephora) and the Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color (Buy it for SGD 42 on Sephora).
For that matter, after the success of her game-changing makeup line, RiRi decided to step into the skincare industry and launched her own line of premium products under the label Fenty Skin in 2020.
While that ingenious marketing gimmick during the halftime show has surely sparked netizens’ interest in the brand, splurging on these babies will never disappoint you anyway. To give you a head start, we’ve curated a list of some of the best Fenty Beauty products available right now.
The best Fenty Beauty products to buy right now
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong
(All images: Fenty Beauty)
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
- Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara
- Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick
- Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Powder Foundation
- Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner
- Invisimatte Instant Setting & Blotting Powder
- Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
- Bright Fix Eye Brightener
- Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Duo
- Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
- Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint
- Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick
SGD 42
Offering an array of shades handpicked by Rihanna herself, the Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color is one of the most popular products by the brand. With a weightless formulation and soft matte finish, this lipstick does not feather or budge and stays kissably smooth. It’s highly pigmented and lasts for hours. The shade Uncensored (a universal red) is the most coveted one and would make for a great addition to your makeup vanity.
SGD 38
Take your lash game a notch above with this mascara that does it all. Featuring a flat-to-fat brush, the FAT side loads up and lifts the lashes while the FLAT side further defines and curls them for a fuller and more exposed look. It has a water-resistant formula that lasts long and stands up to sweat, tears, smudging and humidity.
SGD 49
Yet another Fenty Beauty best-selling product, the Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick with its light-as-air formula helps in concealing, contouring and correcting. This buildable, cream-to-powder product has a weightless and easily blendable finish that does not move or crease. It comes in multiple, versatile shades that are ideal for all skin tones.
SGD 62
Available in 50 shades ranging across light, medium and deep skin tones, the Fenty Beauty powder foundation is a true game changer. With a light-as-air feel, this long-wear foundation delivers light to full coverage in a beautiful soft-matte finish sans any cakiness. Its Blur Filt’r complex offers a smooth and blurry finish that reduces the look of pores and fine lines to lend a flawless base. Its buildable formula is also sweat, crease and humidity-resistant and helps in reducing extra shine.
SGD 36
The one eye makeup product by Fenty Beauty that your makeup trove is incomplete without is the Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner in the shade Cuz I’m Black. It is a water and smudge-resistant eye pencil that helps you create defined eye makeup look effortlessly with an intense colour pay-off. It has a creamy and long-lasting formula that glides seamlessly on the skin. Additionally, this eyeliner is available in 20 different shades spanning matte, shimmer, metallic and glitter textures.
SGD 55
The product that made it to the halftime show, the Invisimatte Instant Setting & Blotting Powder is a finishing powder that blurs imperfections, increases the lasting power of your makeup and controls excess shine. It is an instant mattifier that comes in one universal shade suitable for all skin tones. Apart from being talc-free and vegan, it is also formulated with chia seed extract and Sodium Hyaluronate to ensure oil control and a nourished, comfortable longwear.
SGD 35
A best-selling Fenty Beauty product that is a must-have for everybody, the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer is a lip gloss that delivers an explosive shine to your lips. Available in seven shades, this lip gloss stitches up any look to a tee and gives a finishing touch that takes your makeup a notch above. While its non-sticky formula instantly makes your lips fuller, it is also enriched with shea butter that keeps them conditioned and hydrated.
SGD 43
Adding an illuminating pop to your eye makeup is this amazing product that instantly brightens, hydrates and blurs the under-eye imperfections with a sheer to buildable coverage. Delivering a natural and no-makeup effect that does not cake or crease away, this Eye Brightener is also sweat and humidity-resistant and stays put for hours. It has a lightweight, serum-like texture that instantly smoothens the skin to lend a flawless finish. It is available in 16 different shades that cater to all skin tones.
SGD 60
The Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter is a long-lasting highlighter and a hybrid of cream and powder textures. Lending a weightless finish, it comes in solos and duos in a range of shades designed for all skin tones. It is unlike any other highlighting product and keeps your skin looking lit up for hours. The formulation blends seamlessly on the skin and also consists of superfine shimmer particles for that added oomph.
SGD 62
Offering an extensive range of 59 versatile shades, the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation is unquestionably one of the best Fenty Beauty products to own. Formulated with a Climate Adaptive Technology, this foundation adapts to every environment you’re wearing it in to leave a non-shiny, non-drying matte finish. Instantly smoothing the look of your pores and fine lines, it looks undetectable on the skin, feels light as air and lasts throughout the day or night.
SGD 72
If you love body highlighters and skin tints then the Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint was made for you. Curated in a transfer-resistant formula and a silky texture, this product lends your skin a glamorous sheen and subtle shimmer. The gel-based, lightweight formula blends easily into the skin giving a healthy radiance and sun-kissed look. It is available in seven shades that flatter all skin tones and is also infused with the richness of Babassu oil and vitamin E.
SGD 43
The latest to join Fenty’s growing liquid lipstick family is the Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick. Luxuriously creamy, this whipped formula delivers a rich velvet matte colour via its precise doe-foot applicator, and remains highly pigmented throughout the day. It’s also lightweight and moisturising, so you won’t have to deal with parched, cracked lips like other matte hippies out there. Five universal shades are available here so you’re bound to find the right one for everyday wear.