Best glycolic acid toners and exfoliants to restore your glow

Dermatologists, skincare specialists, beauty enthusiasts—almost every expert these days recommends creams and serums containing alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) and beta-hydroxy acid (BHA) for skincare. One of the most widely used AHAs is glycolic acid. It is naturally found in fruits and plants like grapes, pineapple, sugar cane and sugar beets.

Benefits of glycolic acid products

Glycolic acid is a chemical exfoliant that helps peel off dead cells to renew your skin and enhance its complexion. The acid dissolves the glue that holds the dead cells together, fades marks left by hyperpigmentation, and accelerates the production of collagen that maintains the elasticity of the skin. The best part is that glycolic acid products are very gentle. While it’s a great exfoliant, it doesn’t hurt your skin like a rough brush or an aggressive scrub.

Best time to use glycolic acid products

If you want to get the best results, use glycolic acid at night as the formula can make your skin photosensitive. You can opt for a night cream or serum. If you prefer using it during the day, layer it up with good sunscreen (SPF 30 or above). Or else, the process might reverse the benefits and instead cause sunburns or your skin might develop signs of premature ageing. To make the acid more effective, you can pair it up with retinol or antioxidants. For beginners, a low percentage of glycolic acid, like 5%, is ideally considered a safe amount.

The market abounds with a diverse range of products infused with glycolic acid. From creams to serums to peel-off masks, there is a variety of options to choose from.

Check out these glycolic acid products to include in your skincare regimen

