Best hair masks for shiny and smooth locks

One can’t deny that a good hair day is a pleasant surprise. Many would also agree that having beautiful, lustrous hair transforms how someone looks and enhances their personality. No wonder people put in so much effort into their hair care routine.
Besides oiling and washing your hair, it’s also important to condition your scalp to accelerate hair growth and provide extra nourishment. And that’s when a hair mask comes into the picture.
A good mask helps moisturise your scalp which eventually enhances the texture of your tresses. Your hair can get damaged due to constant exposure to environmental aggressors, artificial colouring or heat. To protect your hair from these factors, you may consider applying a mask. As the name suggests, it ‘masks’ your hair from pollutants, which can cause breakage and make your tresses frizzy.
Some of the best ingredients in a nourishing mask include avocado oil, argan oil, rosehip oil, aloe vera, eggs, bananas and coconut oil. You can either whip up a DIY mask at home or buy one from a nearby store.
Hair masks are similar to facial masks. They are meant to hydrate and soothe your tresses, as well as enhance growth. When you have a healthy scalp, your locks naturally feel softer and luscious. However, unlike a shampoo or conditioner, you don’t immediately rinse off your mask. It takes time for the hair and scalp to absorb the product’s nutrients so that it can bolster your hair follicles.
The market is flooded with a wide variety of masks for hair from numerous brands, and it could be a struggle to find your match. To make things easier for you, we have created a list of the best hair masks based on different hair types and concerns.
How to choose hair masks?
The first step to choosing a mask is to evaluate the state of your hair. If you have dry and frizzy hair, you might have to go for a mask with natural oils that can repair your locks and promote a healthy scalp. Ingredients like keratin protein, hyaluronic acid, shea butter and fruit oils are best to treat damaged hair.
Similarly, if you have thick and unmanageable curls, you should opt for a rich, punchy mask that contains almond oil, avocado extract and shea butter. The oily texture of the mask penetrates your strands and makes your tresses supple and smooth.
Look for the ingredients in any product before you purchase. Pick a mask based on what your hair requires; you may also consult a dermatologist or hair expert before taking your pick.
Here are some of the best hair masks for healthy and moisturised hair
Main image credit: Courtesy of Tim Mossholder/Pexels
Featured image credit: Courtesy of Bennie Lukas Bester/Pexels
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Christophe Robin Regenerating Mask with Prickly Pear Oil
- TONI&GUY Nourish Reconstruction Hair Mask
- Kevin Murphy Young Again Masque
- K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask
- Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
- OGX Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco Intense Hair Moisturizing Treatment
- Aveda Nutriplenish Intense Hydration Crème Masque
Christophe Robin’s regenerating hair mask is for those with chemically treated or damaged hair. The solution is enriched with pear oil, which deeply nourishes your hair to improve its texture and adds more shine to your locks. Say goodbye to split ends and get strong and flowy tresses.
Image credit: Courtesy of Christophe Robin
TONI&GUY brings forth a nourishing hair treatment suitable for all hair types. The solution is enriched with keratin and fibre actives that intensely condition your strands and repair damaged hair. The solution has a thick texture that penetrates every strand, from root to tip.
Image credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Available at TONI&GUY salons
Is your hair lacking its natural lustre? If so, get yourself Kevin Murphy’s Young Again Masque, which is formulated with the extracts of lotus, baobab seeds and amino acids. The solution repairs damaged hair and brings back its natural luminosity by protecting it from external pollutants and conditioning them deeply. The product is free of sulphate, paraben and gluten.
Image credit: Courtesy of Kevin Murphy
K18 has created a four-minute hair treatment in the form of Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask. The product is recommended for chemically treated hair. It is formulated with peptide technology that restores strength to reveal lush, thick, flowing tresses.
Image credit: Courtesy of K18
The ultimate solution to thick and luscious hair is this hair repairing treatment from Olaplex. Give your hair a luxurious spa at home every week by applying this gentle hair mask. The solution contains jojoba seed oil that deeply moisturises your strands, adding bounce to your hair. The mask is compatible with all hair types and is cruelty-free.
Image credit: Courtesy of Olaplex
Let your hair indulge in a luxurious therapy with the OGX Hair Renewing Treatment. This solution is infused with exotic Moroccan argan oil that replenishes your hair follicles, softens the strands and accelerate growth. The product also protects your hair from harmful UV rays.
Image credit: Courtesy of OGX
Aveda’s Nutriplenish Intense Hydration Crème Masque deeply hydrates your hair and leaves it with a mellow, decadent aroma. This nutrient-rich formula adds a healthy shine to your hair while leaving them bouncy and smooth. The product is free of toxic chemicals like parabens, harmful minerals and sulphates.
Image credit: Courtesy of Aveda
Frequently Asked Question (FAQs)
Answer: Hair masks can be applied to all hair types. It especially does wonders to dry and frizzy hair. These masks also help tame unruly curls or wavy hair.
Answer: Hair masks can be applied before or after washing your hair. However, it is recommended that you apply it to clean hair.
Answer: No, hair masks can be applied once or twice a week. Applying masks daily might affect the natural pH balance of your scalp.
Answer: Choose a mask that suits your hair type and contains ingredients that can fight any hair concern that you might be suffering from. Remember to cleanse your hair before applying a mask. Applying it to dirty hair might not be effective, as the dirt may stick to your scalp and cause further damage. Use lukewarm or cold water to rinse off the mask. Once you’re done, let your hair air-dry.