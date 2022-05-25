Best hair masks for shiny and smooth locks

One can’t deny that a good hair day is a pleasant surprise. Many would also agree that having beautiful, lustrous hair transforms how someone looks and enhances their personality. No wonder people put in so much effort into their hair care routine.

Besides oiling and washing your hair, it’s also important to condition your scalp to accelerate hair growth and provide extra nourishment. And that’s when a hair mask comes into the picture.

A good mask helps moisturise your scalp which eventually enhances the texture of your tresses. Your hair can get damaged due to constant exposure to environmental aggressors, artificial colouring or heat. To protect your hair from these factors, you may consider applying a mask. As the name suggests, it ‘masks’ your hair from pollutants, which can cause breakage and make your tresses frizzy.

Some of the best ingredients in a nourishing mask include avocado oil, argan oil, rosehip oil, aloe vera, eggs, bananas and coconut oil. You can either whip up a DIY mask at home or buy one from a nearby store.

Hair masks are similar to facial masks. They are meant to hydrate and soothe your tresses, as well as enhance growth. When you have a healthy scalp, your locks naturally feel softer and luscious. However, unlike a shampoo or conditioner, you don’t immediately rinse off your mask. It takes time for the hair and scalp to absorb the product’s nutrients so that it can bolster your hair follicles.

The market is flooded with a wide variety of masks for hair from numerous brands, and it could be a struggle to find your match. To make things easier for you, we have created a list of the best hair masks based on different hair types and concerns.

How to choose hair masks?

The first step to choosing a mask is to evaluate the state of your hair. If you have dry and frizzy hair, you might have to go for a mask with natural oils that can repair your locks and promote a healthy scalp. Ingredients like keratin protein, hyaluronic acid, shea butter and fruit oils are best to treat damaged hair.

Similarly, if you have thick and unmanageable curls, you should opt for a rich, punchy mask that contains almond oil, avocado extract and shea butter. The oily texture of the mask penetrates your strands and makes your tresses supple and smooth.

Look for the ingredients in any product before you purchase. Pick a mask based on what your hair requires; you may also consult a dermatologist or hair expert before taking your pick.

Here are some of the best hair masks for healthy and moisturised hair

