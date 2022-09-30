Best K-Beauty moisturisers to achieve the skin of your dreams

If there’s one thing the beauty industry can’t get enough of, it’s Korean skincare, especially staples like Korean sunscreen and Korean moisturisers. With hundreds of options available, we’ve created a list of the top K-Beauty moisturisers that you’ll want to apply twice (or more) every day.

Best K-Beauty moisturisers to invest in right now

A gentle reminder: Everyone, including those with oily skin, should use a moisturiser (oil does not equal hydration). The beauty of Korean skincare is that serums, cleansers, and moisturisers are packed with ingredients, which are naturally moisturising, plumping, and skin barrier-repairing.

If your T-zone is frequently oily, use water-based gels or creams, while drier skin will benefit from any of the nourishing and vitamin-packed creams popular in Korean skincare. Here are our top picks!

Guide on choosing the best moisturizer for every skin type.