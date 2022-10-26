The best Korean cleansers for hydrated and glowing skin

Korean beauty products are now a mainstay and their water-based cleansers are amongst the best. These cleansers do a fantastic job of taking off dirt and grime from the face while maintaining the skin’s pH balance, and come in such a wide range of formulations that you’re bound to discover something that works well for your skin – without any adverse side effects.

Best Korean cleansers to get clean and hydrated skin with

Before we dive right into our favourite water-based cleansers, we want to reiterate that a good rule of thumb for fabulous skin is to always cleanse it thoroughly, whether you have makeup on or not. The crucial step not only gets rid of all of the excess dirt, makeup, and impurities you’ve accumulated throughout the day, but also helps prevent breakouts, skin fatigue, and premature ageing in the long run.

Korean cleansers are one of the best because they’re not only known to be gentle, but also nourishing and pH-balancing, so your skin won’t be stripped of its natural moisture. Instead, you’ll be left with a clean canvas for the rest of your Korean skincare routine, such as essences, sheet masks, and moisturisers.

What differentiates K-beauty cleansers from others on the market?

Cleansers from K-beauty brands are known to be highly effective, and the majority of them are made with natural ingredients.

And if you’re looking to get into the double-cleansing method that South Koreans live by, here’s a good place to start. The two-step routine requires you to wash your face with an oil-based cleanser first, followed by a water-based cleanser. The first step draws out oil-based impurities such as SPF, sebum, and pollutants while the second step strips off debris like sweat and dirt. It’s said to be an essential step in achieving the clear, glass skin that many Korean celebrities and K-pop stars flaunt.

Best Korean water-based cleansers to invest in