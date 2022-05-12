The best magnetic eyelashes that are easy to apply

If you struggle to apply false eyelashes despite watching countless tutorials, or are still on the fence about getting extensions, don’t fret. Turns out there’s a much easier, fuss-free alternative: magnetic eyelashes.

Essentially false eyelashes that cling to your eyelids with the help of magnetic eyeliner, or by sandwiching magnetic lash strips together, these eyelashes are known for being much easier to use, mostly because instead of glue, the magnetic eyeliner — which already lines your eyes perfectly — helps guide the eyelashes to the optimum shape and position on your lashes.

These eyeliners work by using iron oxides that act like a paint-on magnet, which attracts the little strip of magnets around the lashes. All you have to do then, is line your eyelid and watch them snap right into position.

The “sandwiching” technique, on the other hand, involves placing one lash strip (with magnets along its base) under your natural lashes and another lash strip (also with magnets along its base) above. The two magnets latch to one other and ‘sandwich’ your natural lashes to give a fluttery lash effect.

To minimise lash damage or traction alopecia, however, we recommend restricting your use of magnetic lashes that sandwich your own natural lashes.

Below, the best magnetic eyelashes to add to your lash collection

