These best retinol eye creams address every under-eye concern

It goes without saying that dermatologists adore retinol. The vitamin A derivative has been shown to increase collagen production, eradicating fine lines and wrinkles. When it comes to your eyes, however, a product created particularly for the delicate skin around the eyes is preferable to your normal retinol cream. So we’ve compiled a list of the top retinol eye creams you should be using right now.
Best retinol eye creams for every concern
Because it has the thinnest skin on the body, the under-eye region is extremely sensitive. According to experts, retinol in this region may be overly irritating and, if not used correctly, might potentially induce inflammation. If you’re concerned about irritation, only apply the product in the evening. Retinols have traditionally been used at night because UV exposure can inactivate vitamin A derivatives, and retinols can make the skin more UV sensitive, according to dermatologists.
When used on a daily basis, retinol will tighten and smooth the skin beneath and around your eyes. The best part is that there are so many eye cream compositions available that there is no need to use a one-size-fits-all strategy. Instead, we discovered 8 retinol eye products, each of which addresses a distinct issue while leaving all skin types smooth, moisturised, and irritation-free.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Eye Rescue
- Glow Recipe's Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask
- The INKEY List's Retinol Eye Cream
- Dr Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol+Ferulic Triple Correction Eye Serum
- Murad's Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum
- Laneige Perfect Renew Youth Retinol Eye Cream
- Kate Somerville's +Retinol Firming Eye Cream
Charlotte’s Magic Eye Rescue dramatically enhances elasticity and firmness with a cocktail of cell-energising winter daphne stem cell extract, rice and soy peptides, saccharide isomerate and free radical-fighting vitamins A, C and E – all alongside a proprietary ‘botanical eye contour complex’ that works to increase ‘stretch’, resilience and density for younger-looking eyes. Reparative and protective, this replenishing cream has an instant skin-smoothing and ‘lifting’ effect – ideal for disguising signs of a too-late night – while the inclusion of moisturising coconut oil and shea butter helps to lock in precious moisture to restore skin’s ‘bounce’ and softness.
Intensely nourishing, this luxurious Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask is crammed with moisturising, age-defying and brightening ingredients to leave you looking bright eyed and bushy tailed in the morning. Rich in antioxidants including conditioning vitamins E and C, avocado oil and extract soothe and nourishe the delicate under-eye area while protecting it against harmful environmental aggressors like free radicals.
Other hard-working ingredients include niacinamide, which helps to strengthen the skin’s barrier while visibly improving the appearance of dullness, fine lines and wrinkles, along with caffeine-laced coffeeberry to reduce puffiness and dark circles. The star of the show? Encapsulated retinol, which helps to firm, smooth and plump fine lines and wrinkles without the harsher side effects often associated with retinol.
Vitamin A derivatives have been proven to work at the cellular level to brighten skin and stimulate collagen production. The INKEY List Retinol Eye Cream offers an alternative to traditionally irritating retinoids: a ground-breaking slow-release formula plus rich but lightweight oils so it’s gentle enough to use around the eyes. This night-time eye cream is formulated with Shea Butter to moisturise and soothe while also reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It’s an eye cream that actually works.
This quick-absorbing serum features the brand’s signature Phyto-Retinol Blend that targets signs of ageing around the eyes through three methods of firming skin, boosting hydration, and reducing the look of fine lines. Besides retinol, bakuchiol, rambutan, and ferulic acid also work their magic to smoothen out visible wrinkles.
A supercharged treatment for skin that shows signs of a cellular slow-down, this revitalising serum is jam-packed with instant and time-released retinol to rev your cells’ engines and rapidly minimise lines while recovering radiance. From firmness to furrows and texture to tone – this breakthrough formula has a rapid impact; smoothing and softening wrinkles and boosting resilience, leaving your face looking less lined and youthfully dewy. Created to deliver results without retinol’s side-effects, this non-irritating elixir is great for all skin types
The Laneige Perfect Renew Youth Retinol Eye Cream penetrates deep into the delicate skin surface around your eyes. Its said to reduce deep and surface wrinkles of each skin layer in only a week by dimishing the number, depth, length and area of wrinkles with pure retinol. Five hyaluronic acids in different sizes work alongside to replenish moisture in the skin to densify the skin and boost 3firmness zones.
This silky, weightless eye cream improves the appearance of skin firmness, texture and elasticity and reduces the appearance of lines and wrinkles around the eye area. It firms with retinol and bioretinols, natural ingredients that mimic the effort of retinol but with less sensitivity. Hyaluronic acid increases hydration and helps smooth the appearance of skin.