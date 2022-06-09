Glow up: The best vitamin C serums for oily skin

By Nikita Baruah
09 Jun 2022
Glow up: The best vitamin C serums for oily skin
Beauty & Wellness
Glow up: The best vitamin C serums for oily skin

If you are battling oily skin, you know the care it requires. Excess oil can clog your pores, leading to various skin concerns like blackheads, acne and pimples. To tackle this, you need a solution that doesn’t make your skin greasy but keeps it hydrated — your best option being a vitamin C serum.

Benefits of using vitamin C serum for oily skin

Serums are usually water-based and get absorbed easily into your skin without leaving any residue. Vitamin C, on the other hand, is rich in antioxidants which prevents harsh reactions, allowing your skin to breathe — the reason why a vitamin C serum works well on oily skin.

Usage of vitamin C serum

Before applying the serum, you should be aware of the application procedure. Always cleanse your face before applying anything. Applying the serum on an unwashed area leads the dirt to penetrate your skin and block your pores, causing further damage. After washing, gently dab a few drops of serum onto your cheeks and the T-zone and massage in circular motions. Let the formula set in followed by moisturiser or sunscreen. Sunscreen is a must, if you are going out.

Effects of vitamin C serum

As vitamin C serums are water-soluble, they dry out easily, however, they thoroughly hydrate your skin, maintaining its natural glow and softness. So, it’s advised that you layer it up with a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser or sunscreen for the right balance.

There are numerous brands in the market selling vitamin C serums but every product doesn’t suit your skin. They contain toxic chemicals and are not trustworthy. To help you make the right pick, we’ve curated a list of effective vitamin C serums from trusted skincare brands.

Take a look at the best vitamin C serums perfect for oily skin

Main & featured image credit: Courtesy KoolShooters/Pexels

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /10

Lucent Facial Concentrate

A lightweight layering serum rich in Vitamin C that replenishes, hydrates and balances with its complex blend of moisturising, conditioning and skin-supportive ingredients.

Image credit: Courtesy Aesop

Shop here

2 /10

Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Day Serum

This revolutionary vitamin C serum is packed with a powerful antioxidant complex of 15% l-ascorbic acid, 0.5% ferulic acid, and 1% vitamin E to reveal a brighter, firmer, and more even-looking complexion. Pumpkin ferment extract and sodium hyaluronate crosspolymer, C-Firma, helps to enzymatically dissolve surface dead skin cells as it hydrates and soothes. The result is a diminished appearance of signs of ageing and photodamage, replaced by incredible radiance and luminosity. It comes in two bottles to be mixed together to keep its formula fresh.

Image credit: Courtesy Drunk Elephant

Shop here

3 /10

Clinique Fresh Pressed™ 7-Day System with Pure Vitamin C

If you want firmer, even-toned skin, look no further. This facial serum by Clinique contains 10% fresh pressed vitamin C. The solution is known for its anti-ageing and rejuvenating properties. It comes with 7 packets of powder cleansers too. Apply the combo and watch your skin transform in just a few weeks.

Image credit: Courtesy Clinique

Shop here

4 /10

Allies of Skin 20% Vitamin C Brighten Firm Serum

This next-generation daily serum harnesses the cumulative benefits of 20% Vitamin C with 2% Citrus Cell Complex to form a protective shield against daily external aggressors and pollutants while brightening and firming skin. Its antioxidant-rich formula also promotes radiance-enhancing elasticity and fades dullness. Over time, skin glows with a brilliant smoothness.

Image credit: Courtesy Allies of Skin

Shop here

5 /10

The Body Shop Vitamin C Skin Boost

Nourish your skin with the goodness of vitamin C and watch it glow like never before! Say hello to The Body Shop’s Skin Boost facial serum that combats dullness, delivering instant smoothness. The serum easily penetrates your cells, moisturising the skin from the core and bringing out your natural radiance.

Image credit: Courtesy The Body Shop

Shop here

6 /10

Dear Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin Drop

Add life to your dull skin with the Freshly Juiced Vitamin Drops from Klairs Cosmetics. The solution is packed with pure vitamin C that blends into your skin and removes blemishes. The serum is dermatologically-tested and safe for use on sensitive skin.

Image credit: Courtesy Klairs

Shop here

7 /10

Paese Serum Vitamin C 10% 15 ml

A blend of vitamin C and natural oils — this face serum from Paese is what you need for a clear and soft skin. The product is formulated with grapeseed oil, baobab oil, rosehip oil, meadowfoam seed oil and prickly pear oil, all of which are organic. These ingredients help tackle all skin concerns, from dullness to acne to premature wrinkles.

Image credit: Courtesy Paese

Shop here

8 /10

Bioderma Pigmentbio C-Concentrate

Troubled by hyperpigmentation? If so, the solution is Bioderma’s Pigmentbio C Concentrate. This lightweight serum goes deep into your skin, eliminating over production of melanin and reduce inflammation. Along with vitamin C, the solution also contains vitamin E, which strengthens your skin’s barrier and nourishes it.

Image credit: Courtesy Bioderma

Shop here

9 /10

Kora Organics Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum

Start your day by cleansing and dabbing some vitamin C face serum for that extra nourishment. And, this one from Kora Organics is perfect. Infused with Vitamin C Superfruit Complex combined with the goodness of red pepper and olive leaf extracts, it keeps your skin firm, hydrated and velvety smooth. It is formulated with extracts from Kakadu plum, acerola cherry, orange and lemon peel, noni and 12% stabilised Ascorbyl Glucoside.

Image credit: Courtesy Kora Organics

Shop here

10 /10

The Ordinary Ascorbyl Glucoside Solution 12%

Don’t go by its name as The Ordinary is known for its unique, highly effective and carefully concocted skincare solutions. Here’s one such formula created with 12% Ascorbyl Glucoside that brightens the skin tone and fights signs of premature ageing. Ascorbyl Glucoside is derived from vitamin C and does wonders on dull and tired skin.

Image credit: Courtesy The Ordinary

Shop here

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs)

Question: Should I use vitamin C serum if I have oily and acne-prone skin?

Answer: Vitamin C is good for acne-prone skin because of its anti-inflammatory properties. The antioxidants help heal breakouts and reduce redness and irritation. If you have oily skin, vitamin C serum is appropriate for you.

Question: Are there any side effects of vitamin C serum on oily skin?

Answer: A common side effect of vitamin C serum can be itchiness. But that’s an exception because vitamin C contains anti-inflammatory properties. In some cases, vitamin C can cause allergies on over-sensitive skin. Some serums may also result in the yellowing of skin. Again, that’s not a common phenomenon. (You can consult a dermatologist before using any such product if you have a sensitive skin)

skincare oily skin manage oily skin best vitamin c products in India vitamin c serums in india vitamin c glow

Nikita Baruah
Known for fun copies and puns, Nikita started her journey in the field of content during her under-grad. While the endless Anthropology assignments took a toll on her batchmates, she found solace in creating quirky analogies. Nikita aspires to travel the world and explore food, culture and more.
Fashion beauty Lifestyle

You might also like

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.