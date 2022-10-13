Chanel launches Cometes Collective beauty project with three makeup artists as global creative partners

Renowned fashion and beauty house Chanel needs no introduction when it comes to innovative beauty and makeup products for added glam. On 11 October 2022, the French luxury house launched a new beauty project called Cometes Collective.

The project is aimed at building a coherent community of budding makeup artists. The brand has also appointed a trio of global creative makeup partners to head its pool of colour cosmetics.

Here’s more about Chanel’s Cometes Collective and the artists leading it

About Cometes Collective

This new initiative is a step towards creating a global community of talented makeup artists to showcase their innovations. Also, it is sure to offer a pluralistic vision of beauty as a form of creative expression as well as a regular activity.

At Chanel, timeless innovation, simple elegance and a classic interplay of encounters and paradoxes define beauty and everything that shapes it. Carrying forward this idea of opposites making a harmonious blend, this project is a celebration of new and creative beauty trends that are exquisite as well as timeless.

The Cometes Collective project comes at a time when the French Maison’s makeup arena is undergoing changes after Lucia Pica’s exit, who was in charge of colour creation and makeup.

The team of three makeup artists

The initial team of the project comprises three multicultural makeup artists from different parts of the world.

The trio includes Gambia-born Spanish artist Ammy Drammeh, who is currently based out of London and has worked in campaigns for Gucci, Dior and Bottega Veneta; Belgian artist Cécile Paravina who has worked with leading photographers Lea Colombo and Elizaveta Porodina; and Guangxi-born Valentina Li whose works have been featured in Harper’s Bazaar, Dazed, Vogue and Elle.

With a brilliant repertoire of styling and makeup, these three creative artists are responsible for creating new makeup lines and styling products reflecting their own backgrounds and aesthetic vision, while being in tandem with the high luxury value of Chanel.

They will be joined by others over time and the first Cometes Collective line of makeup is expected to roll out in January 2024.

(Main and featured Image credit: @chanelofficial/ Instagram)