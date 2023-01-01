Beauty test drive: Chez Vous: Private Space is the ultimate private pod experience

In a land-scarce city like Singapore, chancing on a spacious salon is like finding a needle in a haystack.

But we bring great news for you in 2023: one of our favourite salons in Singapore has opened a personal-pods-only space. The Chez Vous: Private Space is like nothing else we’ve ever come across. We’d go as far as to say that its unique concept is akin to a co-working space slash spa sanctuary.

Located in Ngee Ann City’s quiet Tower B, the salon has a standout design from the get-go, with its soothing neutral-toned entrance dotted with handmade ceramics. To your left, are the private pods. To your right, are the semi-private ones recommended for guests who arrive in pairs.

Each of the fully-enclosed rooms sport a different design, with entirely different wallpapers, textures, fixtures and colour palettes. Note that these thematic rooms are for guests who spend a minimum of $450 — an amount that’s easy to hit at any premium salon today.

Brand Director Eugene Teo tells me that the salon’s design was conceptualised entirely in-house. Special touches of vintage furniture and handmade objects have also been included in the space for a more unique touch.

The enclosed pods are private and relaxing sanctuaries, where you are in full control of your experience. “We created Chez Vous: Private Space to offer these precious moments of ‘me-time’ – not just for our clients to do their hair, but as a space for them to recharge, rejuvenate or simply connect with themselves, or their loved ones while getting their hair done,” says Eugene.

My pod has its own Marshall speaker and an IPad complete with Netlix, Apple music and a salon menu. A discreet call button under the desk will also call staff to your seat.

We begin with me selecting from three essential oil blends for my personal diffuser, before I order a drink and the high tea set (complimentary in the service bundle, along with instant noodles and porridge upon request).

Snacks at a salon are nothing new, but this high tea is as legitimate as the ones you’d find in this list, with finger sandwiches, and surprisingly delicious tarts. I have the set one with a cold brew tea, served with photo-worthy flower ice cubes.

For my day at the salon, I’ve chosen to get a scalp detox, and get my hair cut and subtly coloured. As my hairstylist begins work on my hair, I pick from an array of devices to help me ease into my day.

Each of these pods come with guided meditation audios, with breathing exercises, and anxiety-relieving tools such as Sensate or Millie Marotta’s Art Therapeutic Kit. There’s even an infrared foot warmer for you to improve your blood circulation, and a DIY Facial Sheet Mask Maker. Don’t feel like talking? Simply go with the Quiet Chair option to cut any unnecessary chit0chat.I lean back into a NeoRhythm Pad, a cushion that use pulsed electromagnetic field to relieve body aches while I watch a movie on Netflix.

Snuck out of the office for an emergency appointment? You can still get your work done without your bosses knowing where you are. Think of your chair as your work desk, thanks to Wi-Fi, power points, stationeries and even a printing service (up to 10 pages). Need to calm down during a meeting? The salon has an Apollo Neuro stress-relieving wearable device to help you focus. And if you’re spending long hours stare at the screen, simply ask for the Blue Light Filtering Screen to block blue rays and protect your eyes.

Another highlight is the head spa (inclusive for all service bundles) that I enjoy without even leaving my seat. A formulation featuring natural botanical ingredients is used on my hair as I’m treated to a scalp massage, and other relaxation tools such as a jade roller, rain rod and a warming eye moxibustion device.

By the time I get up, my belly now happily full with high tea treats and a spicy bowl of instant noodles, my head feels lighter not only from the many inches that’s been chopped off my hair, but from being purely pampered. This is the first-ever salon experience in Singapore that you can truly customise to your liking. The most bang for your buck.