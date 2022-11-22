Discover the Raffles City x Guerlain Christmas tree

This festive season is looking to be more beautiful and enchanting than ever, with two highlights from the French luxury beauty house of Guerlain, as well as a slew of new launches, at Raffles City Shopping Centre.

Filling the air in the newly refreshed mall with the joyful spirit of Noel is Fly to the Stars, a stunning Christmas tree that has just been lit up on Nov 10. A collaboration between Raffles City and Guerlain, this bespoke 15m tree takes pride of place at the mall’s External Quartzite, which is the outdoor space directly across from Capitol Singapore.

The perfect backdrop for memorable holiday shots, the creation is embellished with a wondrous arrangement of glittery stars, encircled with gold ribbons, and adorned with Guerlain’s iconic golden bee. Adding to the magic, the unique tree lets visitors walk though it to marvel at the intricate designs and soak in the Christmas spirit.

Singapore’s First Guerlain Boutique

More excitement awaits at the Guerlain’s first standalone boutique in Singapore, which spans over 633sqft and has opened on the same day, Nov 10, at #01-40. Named the Guerlain Bee Garden Boutique, this flagship store features the maison’s first Orchidée Impériale Black Facialist Suites on our shores, offering an array of indulgent facial services.

Fans of the brand would be delighted with an exclusive treatment developed for this momentous occasion using Orchidée Impériale Black products. It is an unprecedented, luxurious and complete facial anti-ageing treatment, combining the revolutionary effects of Blackimmune™ technology with the power of cutting-edge gestures and quartz stones to impart skin advanced immunity, newfound vitality, renewed energy and enhanced natural beauty. Absolutely the perfect facial to look party-ready this season.

A Sensorial Beauty Journey

With the boutique’s dedicated space for skincare and makeup, featuring the best-selling lines of the premium Orchidée Impériale skincare as well as luscious Rouge G lipsticks, shoppers will be spoilt for choice.

Get party-ready with Guerlain’s 2022 holiday makeup collection, Fly To The Stars, featuring limited-edition seasonal creations sprinkled with sparkles, for a celestial makeup look that glitters with the Guerlain touch. Find your perfect lip colour for the holidays in the Rouge G range, which comes in a wide variety of shades and textures. Consult a makeup expert in-store if you’re not sure where to begin.

The star of the skincare segment is the exceptional Orchidée Impériale complete care range, lauded for its effectiveness on the signs of skin ageing and the sensory pleasure of its textures. This premium collection embodies Guerlain’s excellence in the latest discoveries in skin longevity, unique formulation know-how and a rare and precious raw material, the orchid.

Scents of Opulence

What’s Christmas without marvellous fragrances? Look no further than Guerlain’s high perfumery collection of L’Art & La Matière for an indulgent gift for yourself or a loved one. Choose from 21 olfactory masterpieces that are bottled in the maison’s distinctively stylish flacons, or pick one from the Les Matières Confidentielles collection created to be sprayed on the skin or accessories such as gloves, handkerchiefs or scarves.

Whether you’re looking to freshen up your residence with fabulous aromas or gift someone with a home fragrance, Guerlain’s L’Art de Vivre collection will do the trick. The home range retails exclusively at this new boutique, where bestsellers such as the Eau de Cashmere home fragrance and the Muguet de Printemps scented candle will be available to shoppers for the first time in Singapore.

Scents are personal. Guerlain makes them even more so with its unique, in-store experience of olfactory discovery that includes customisation of the L’Art & La Matière bottle. Choose from a myriad of beautiful materials, colours and stopper designs dear to the house of Guerlain for one that is uniquely yours. Bottles can also be engraved with initials, a name or a short message. The Art of Gifting is also celebrated marvellously, highlighting the infinite possibilities offered by Guerlain, right down to the imaginatively designed gift packaging. For more festive gifting ideas, the Guerlain flagship is a one-stop shop. It showcases exclusive products, including its iconic bee bottle in 125ml size that will contain four selected fragrances for the first time in Singapore. For an unforgettable present, we recommend Guerlain’s 2022 Bee Bottle exceptional piece named Imagine. Only 15 pieces, out of the limited-edition of 3,960 pieces worldwide, will retail at Guerlain Raffles City at $1,070 each.

Wonderful Surprises

In the spirit of gifting, Raffles City is rewarding shoppers with vouchers and Guerlain products from now until Nov 24:

$100 eCapitaVoucher for first 300 to spend $2,000

Raffles Prestige Exclusive: Additional $50 Brand eVoucher for first 100 to spend $2,000

Terms and conditions apply. Find out more here.