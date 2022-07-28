Discovering Sulwhasoo’s most luxurious line: The Timetreasure Honorstige

Your skin deserves the best. As we age, we should honour it with only the finest products to keep it healthy and youthful. Such formulations are found in Sulwhasoo’s Timetreasure Honorstige collection, the brand’s most prestigious and restorative range that treats visible signs of ageing with its highly efficacious ingredients.

Two products make up the line: the Timetreasure Honorstige Serum and Cream. The former leaves a lightweight and nourishing layer while the latter seals in nutritive goodness in a thicker formula that melts onto skin. The duo is fortified by ingredients that penetrate deeply to trigger cell regeneration and build resilience in skin.

A SKINCARE POWERHOUSE

Reishi mushroom, also known as lingzhi, is the star ingredient of the Timetreasure Honorstige line. Regarded as one of the 10 symbols of longevity, the reishi mushrooms used in Sulwhasoo’s formulas are top- grade and selected through a strict procedure to draw out the highest and purest amount of triterpene acid, an active ingredient.

Sulwhasoo guarantees the potency of the reishi mushroom by verifying it through artificial skin research and cell imaging technology at the Sulwhasoo Heritage & Science Centre. To keep it at its most optimal state, it has been gently extracted using Amorepacific’s innovative green technology.

The benefits of the reishi mushroom are multi-fold. Deeply hydrating and detoxifying, it restores skin’s resilience as it combats redness and fine lines. It also comprises hydrators that enable the body to process ceramides, which are crucial in keeping moisture in and preventing skin from becoming reactive to stress and external pollutants.

FORTIFYING THE FORMULA

To amplify the formulation’s effects, Sulwhasoo combines the goodness of the reishi mushroom with the prowess of the Active Ginseng Cell, its trademark and signature ingredient. Some 50 years’ worth of research and study have gone into the ginseng-derived compound, and has resulted in Amorepacific’s success in capturing the ingredient in its optimal potency and efficacy. This extraction process is key to obtaining the active ingredients found in the plant. Together, the two boost dermis and collagen regeneration, as well as improve the resilience of the skin.

A third botanical extract of red pine extract reinforces this powerful duo. Dehydroabietic acid (DAA) and the unique Red Pine Protective Coat (RPPC) found in the compound are essential to the formula as they strengthen the skin barrier, while breaking any cellular chain reaction to ageing. S-Phytoalexin, another powerful extract, is a resilient plant-bio synthesiser that functions as a shield against external pollutants.

Religious application of both Timetreasure Honorstige are key to visible results. Consistency will lead to a reconstruction of the skin’s structure, and a gradual firming and tightening of the skin. With collagen production active and boosted, the cells are able to self-regenerate, leaving the complexion revitalised and renewed. The skin becomes firm, plump and radiant.

Whether you’re keeping it on your vanity or gifting it to a loved one, the collection is one to treasure. It is designed in collaboration with renowned French brand atelier, Raison Pure, and features steel in shades of gold and black. Its scent – a soothing blend of citrus, herbal, woody notes – turns application into a pampering session. The Sulwhasoo Timetreasure Honorstige Serum and Cream are available at all Sulwhasoo’s stores and boutiques.

This story first appeared in the July 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.