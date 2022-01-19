Get a festive glow with these Chinese New Year 2022 beauty launches

Usher in a prosperous season with these new beauty collections in lucky red and auspicious motifs.

When it comes to red-hued perfumes, no one does it quite like Christian Louboutin’s Loubiworld. Each topped with an elaborate silver cap, seven bottles are decked out in a bright scarlet, while three latest additions of the EDP Intense are lacquered in a deep shade of burgundy and feature weighty, gold caps. For a scent that honours the Year of the Tiger, the Loubiraj is crowned with the majestic cat in an extravagant turban. The bright red flacon houses a leather and woody fragrance accentuated by pink pepper.

Gucci Beauty

Gucci Beauty pays tribute to red with a trio of lipsticks. Two are from the existing Rouge L vres Voile collection: Goldie Red is a vibrant crimson with a creamy matte finish that glides on like velvet, while Mildewood is a soft red with pink undertones. The new seasonal shade is the Marina Scarlet, a red with orange undertones. The redesigned packaging combines vintage-inspired blue roses with gold.

Clé de Peau Beauté

Chinese New Year is also known as the Spring Festival, and it is the regrowth and revival it symbolises that inspired Clé de Peau Beauté’s seasonal collection. Comprising bestsellers such as the Correcting Cream Veil, The Serum and Enhancing Eye Contour Cream Supreme, the range – featuring a gold floral motif on red bottles and boxes – is designed in collaboration with illustrators Marie Pommepuy and Sébastien Cosset.

Sulwhasoo

This Lunar New Year, Sulwhasoo takes inspiration from the Chinese knot, often used to express wishes of happiness and prosperity. Embossed in gold, the brand’s Lucky Knot is a central design motif with tassels that adorns iconic products such as the Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Serum and First Care Activating Serum. Just for this season, the Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream EX will also be available in auspicious red.

Dr Dennis Gross

Ring in good fortune and good skin with Dr Dennis Gross’ Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel. Dressed in deep red with a gold tiger motif, the limited-edition launch includes five bonus peels. The two-step treatment comprises an exfoliation process with five acids to renew cells, followed by an application of skin-soothing antioxidants and retinol to boost cell turnover and hydrate skin from within. It’s available from 27 January at Sephora.

Estee Lauder Pure Color Illuminating Shine Lipstick

A swipe of this lipstick offers instant glamour. Available in a range of reds, the buildable formula leaves lips with a glossy sheen and plumping moisture thanks to a trio of hydrating ingredients (hyaluronic acid, ceramides, triglycerides). The slim bullet allows for precise application and, just for Chinese New Year, is housed in a red tube decked with festive gold florals.

Clarins Year of The Tiger Double Serum

This skincare icon deserves its formidable reputation. The hardworking serum has two formulas housed in separate vials that blend together seamlessly when dispensed. 21 powerful plant extracts make up the formulation, with turmeric as a key ingredient for anti-ageing. For Lunar New Year, the bottle takes inspiration from Chinese mythology of a tiger with wings. Purchase it a single product, or in an eight-piece set that includes the Tonic Body Treatment Oil and Total Eye Lift.

SK-II New Year Limited Edition PITERA Essence

Every new year can bring miracles, and that extends to your skincare routine. SK-II’s bestselling Facial Treatment Essence is fondly referred to as a ‘Miracle Water’ for a reason. It contains Pitera, a natural ingredient sourced from the fermentation process of a unique yeast strain, in its watery, quick-absorbing formula that contributes to a crystal clear complexion. The bottle features an orange exterior for the occasion, with the brand’s tagline of ‘Rewrite Your Destiny’ scrawled on for a timely reminder that you are limitless.

Charlotte Tilbury Year of The Tiger collection

Charlotte Tilbury has joined in on the Chinese New Year action as well, with a limited-edition red tiger print on the brand’s packaging of the beloved Magic Cream and and Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder. Like a luxurious blanket for your face, the former delivers complexion-boosting ingredients, such as wrinkle-smoothening Bionymph peptide, rosehip oil and hyaluronic acid. The latter, on the other hand, is a micro-fine powder that flawlessly sets makeup for all-day wear while blurring pores and blemishes.

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+

A golden tiger is Clinique’s mascot for Chinese New Year. It tops the Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ as a gold cap and features as a design on the bottle, as well as that of the Even Better Clinical Radical Dark Spot Corrector + Interrupter. The special collection also extends to the Cheek Pop Highlighter that’s embossed with the face of the tiger.

(Main image: Charlotte Tilbury, Featured image: Gucci Beauty)

This story first appeared in the January 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore and has been expanded for PrestigeOnline.