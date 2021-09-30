Any new addition to your beauty routine is usually a test of luck and faith. Is this treatment suitable for me? Am I going to see results? Or will this be a waste of time and money?

Kim Lim, leading beauty entrepreneur and billionaire heiress, is taking the guesswork out of facial and body aesthetics treatments with Illumia Therapeutics, her award-winning medispa that focuses on skin health, facial symmetry, body contouring and feminine health. Backed by world-class medical professionals and industry experts, it boasts the latest technologies and equipment to help you look and feel your best.

Designed to address a range of skin conditions at once, Illumia Therapeutics’ Triple Gold Ultrasound Lifting Facial, part of its Skin Brite series of treatments, is arguably one of the most impressive in its repertoire. Elevating the widely-used dual-frequency ultrasound with a novel triple-ultrasound technology, it delivers micro-massages deep into the skin, tackling a slew of conditions such as wrinkles, scars, uneven skin tone and texture, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, loss of elasticity, acne, rosacea and more.

Also newly introduced to the Skin Brite collection are two needle-less procedures that will bode well for those squeamish about injections. The Rejuran Healer, an aesthetic treatment that typically involves approximately 200 tiny injections per session, is offered at Illumia using the FDA-approved SkinElectroporation (S.E.P.) technology. Gentle electrical pulses deliver and boost the absorption of salmon PDRN into the dermis to restore radiance and suppleness. Similarly, the Needle-less Profhilo treatment employs S.E.P. to infuse skin with Profhilo, a hybrid complex that has the highest concentration of hyaluronic acid, bringing about skin elasticity, wrinkle reduction and optimal hydration.

In the realm of facial and body sculpting, there are two popular treatments to help you get in shape. The VX HIFU Plus+ Facelift is a skin tightening and lifting treatment that is administered with both curved and straight shot patterns to reduce facial fat, treat fine lines, firm skin and combat other signs of ageing. The CoolTech 360 IceSculpt Fat Freezing procedure targets multiple areas on the body to promote fat loss using an advanced controlled cooling technology with not one but four applicators for optimum coverage and efficiency.

Every treatment at Illumia is conducted with the Hybrid2 Protocol – an in- house system that incorporates two or more technologies, such as stem cell therapy – so as to maximise results in a single session. Regardless of your needs and the treatments you choose, you can expect the highest level of experience, service and efficacy that Kim Lim herself approves of.

Illumia Therapeutics is located at #05-12B Wheelock Place. Call 6464 6459 or WhatsApp 9656 5464 to make an appointment.

This story first appeared in the September 2021 issue of Prestige Singapore.