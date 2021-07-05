Kiehl’s Future Made Better Festival: Get schooled on beauty and sustainability at this virtual eco event

Clean beauty is largely self-regulated (meaning any brand can make a “green” claim with no oversight), and its growing prevalence has raised more questions than answers surrounding associated buzzwords including “natural”, “organic” and “sustainable”.

To provide more clarity on its sustainably sourced and naturally derived ingredients as well as responsible packaging and manufacturing, Kiehl’s Singapore is holding its first-ever virtual green event with a focus on creating a better future.

Live until July 14, the Kiehl’s Future Made Better Festival features a line-up of experiential virtual stations, livestreams and community activations. Littered around the virtual event space are fun facts and digestible information on the brand’s sustainability efforts. Stand to win with prizes through interactive games, one of which is growing a Calendula plant onsite. There’s also the Kiehl’s Instant Skin Reader that offers skin analysis and personalised skincare routine, plus exclusive gifts and promotions from eco-conscious brands such as Vestiaire Collective.

Offline, Kiehl’s Singapore is calling for 100,000 empties as part of its popular Recycle and Be Rewarded Program. Each week, the top 20 recyclers who have brought the most number of empties to the store will win workshops with its community partners like Edible Garden City and Bynd Artisan. Top 50 recyclers at the end of the festival will receive a full-sized Rare Earth Masque.

