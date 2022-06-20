Beauty test drive: Why Laser Clinics Asia is a one-stop destination for beauty fixes

As much as we love beauty treatments, our monthly fixes can often be more of a bane than a boon as it requires multiple appointments to various clinics dotted around the island.

Not many aesthetic clinics are equally adept at the treatments they offer, but we’ve found a solution in Laser Clinics Asia.

The global brand, which has clinics in Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Canada and Singapore, is the largest cosmetic clinic in the world. It offers a gamut of services which include cosmetic injectables, laser hair removal and skin and body treatments, carried out by an expert medical team

In Singapore, Laser Clinics Asia is found in Palais Renaissance and Parkway Parade. For a Mother’s Day treat, I swing by the latter with my sister, where we both experience two different treatments at an efficient yet relaxing pace.

Laser Hair Removal

Having experienced Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) treatments, I would not do so again as it stung my skin a fair bit owing to the melanin in my complexion. It is best recommended for those with lighter skintones with darker hairs.

The medical grade Laser Hair Removal (LHR) offered at Laser Clinics Asia is carried out using the Candela GentleMax Pro system. It is made up of two wavelengths (755nm and 1064 nm); both are essential to treat all skin types. For those with darker skin types like mine, LHR is completely safe.

Prior to starting the treatment, the doctor did a thorough consultation with me, inspecting my legs first for the length of the hair, and the areas which would need more attention. I made a mistake of not shaving before, so do remember to do so as a key step for preparation. Also skip application of any lotions or skincare products on the treatment area.

Having experienced pain and a longer duration for IPL treatments, I expected the same in this situation. I was pleasantly surprised that each leg only took about five minutes or so, and the whole treatment was completely painless. In fact, I was comfortable throughout.

Skin Treatments

Laser Clinics Asia also offers non-invasive skin treatments such as the popular Hydrafacial. The facial combines over 14 vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants and helps to trigger collagen production, increase hydration and improve skin elasticity as the overall goal.

My sister experiences the facial and her skin, which previously showed signs of exhaustion from lack of sleep, was left radiant and bright. The exfoliation and gentle purging of black heads and impurities gave her a glowing complexion — an effect that lasted for weeks to come, thanks to the many aftercare products from the clinic’s supported skincare brands of Skinstitut and Dr Roebuck’s.

Other treatments

Laser Clinics Asia also offers cosmetic injectables, such as fillers and skin boosters. Perhaps one day I’ll be back for them, but in the meantime, we know exactly where to go for our one-stop monthly fixes.

Check out Laser Clinics Asia for more information