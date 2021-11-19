Look party-perfect with Browhaus’ Plasma Lift treatment

As we count down to the most glamorous time of the year, get ready to primp for a marathon of festive get-togethers. To look your best without the stress, start prepping with the Plasma Lift treatment at Browhaus.

The skin around the eyes is the thinnest and most sensitive on your body and is one of the first areas to show signs of ageing. In addition to fine lines and wrinkles, the decrease in collagen and elastin production can also cause eyelids to sag as the years wear on.

Going under the needle is one of the fastest and most effective ways to get rid of fine lines and plump skin. That said, if you’re not too keen on injectables, Browhaus’ Plasma Lift treatment is a great alternative. Targeting crow’s feet as well as the upper and lower eyelids, the non- invasive procedure begins with cleansing – first with a water-based remover, followed by a flat-ended applicator that generates plasma (through bouts of ionised air) to further purify skin.

Next, a fine-tipped spot applicator is used over the demarcated areas, sending shots of plasma into the epidermis to stimulate collagen production and repair elastin fibres. Those with sensitive skin may experience some discomfort, as the process feels somewhat like having a ballpoint pen running around your eyes. A soothing eye massage using Browhaus’ Wide Focus eye cream completes the treatment.

Browhaus recommends a minimum of eight sessions at two-week intervals for smoother, plumper, lifted and more radiant skin, although you will see an immediate lift after the first procedure.

For best results, supplement Plasma Lift with the Wide Focus eye cream at home. It contains boerhavia diffusa root extract to strengthen skin and prevent elastin fibre breakdown, and an antioxidant blend of coenzyme Q10, vitamins C and E to activate cell metabolism while protecting the delicate eye area. The massage tool that comes with the cream depuffs eyes during application as it aids with lymphatic drainage.

The Plasma Lift and Wide Focus eye cream are available at all Browhaus outlets.

(All images: Browhaus)

This story first appeared in the Nov 2021 of Prestige Singapore.