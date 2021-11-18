As we count down to the most glamorous time of the year, get ready to primp for a marathon of festive get-togethers. To look your best without the stress, start prepping with the Custom-blended Reju Series Facial Treatment at mtm labo.

If your skincare isn’t giving you rapid results, a glow-giving facial that targets your specific skin concerns may be the answer. The “mtm” in mtm labo stands for made to measure, an approach that refers to its custom-blended skincare. This personalisation begins with a digital facial analysis that determines your skin’s true condition. A one-on-one consultation of the results and your lifestyle allows therapists to blend botanical extracts according to your personalised skin needs.

Skin dryness and clogged pores are some of the main reasons for a dull complexion. To achieve luminous skin before the holidays, mtm labo recommends the Custom-Blended Reju Series Facial Treatment, which brightens sallow skin and gives pores a deep cleanse.

The treatment begins with a cleansing and exfoliating routine and a pore-softening formula before the face is steamed. Blackhead extractions are never pleasant experiences but mtm labo’s therapists make these as efficient and painless as possible.

A non-invasive and cold ultrasonic device will then be applied to skin to brighten the complexion while dislodging any grime and dirt. The custom-blended mask follows with thick layers slathered onto skin. Meant to purify the dermis with rich moisture and nutrients, it smooths out fine lines and wrinkles, improves skin elasticity and restores clarity.

While you catch up on sleep, the mask targets the formation of skin melanin at its source to correct sallowness and greyness. It is also formulated with Ceramide 3, which offers intensive repair qualities for skin to regain smoothness. After the treatment, you will notice a more even skin tone and a complexion that is visibly more supple. With more sessions, expect brighter and radiant skin. Perfect to dazzle for the holidays.

mtm labo has locations in Wheelock Place and Winsland House.

This story first appeared in the Nov 2021 of Prestige Singapore.