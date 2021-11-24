Look party-perfect with the Trisyscore hair treatment at Kantik Room

As we count down to the most glamorous time of the year, get ready to primp for a marathon of festive get-togethers. To look your best without the stress, try the Trisyscore hair treatment at Kantik Room for great-looking tresses.

A trip to the salon can do wonders for not just your hair, but also your sense of well-being. Extra points if the salon offers plush seating, a soothing ambience, a judgement-free zone to discuss hair woes, and treatments that result in shiny hair you can’t stop swishing back and forth.

Kantik Room is that salon. An extension of Korean hair specialist Leekaja, the female-only, plant-filled beauty hideaway uses internationally certified organic, natural and vegan/halal products in its services that span hair, face and nails. To guarantee satisfaction, Kantik Room also extends an “eight-day promise” whereby clients can return for a free retouch within eight days if they are not happy with the results.

Before proceeding with any treatment, your stylist will first evaluate your hair and scalp condition, then recommend suitable professional products. For coloured hair that needs a touch-up, re-toning with Japanese brand Number Three’s Hue colour line can help remove brassiness. To accompany and protect the freshly touched and lightened roots, hair repair is the key.

Hue Gloss is incorporated into a colour mixture to seal and smooth the surface of the cuticle layer with extra shine. A Trisyscore treatment system is also recommended to repair damaged strands. A bespoke concoction of the Trisyscore products is created based on your hair type and damage level to hydrate and nourish tresses from the roots. Steaming and a final rinse lock in the nutrients to leave hair glossy and smooth.

Aftercare at home is crucial to maintain the finish so a routine of regular washes, scalp and hair cleansers, and detangling brushes is necessary. The shine, bounce and colour can stay for weeks after, so schedule your appointment in time for those December dinners.

Kantik Room, #03-15 Mandarin Gallery, 8887 8803

(All images: Kantik Room)

This story first appeared in the Nov 2021 of Prestige Singapore.