New In: Makeup and skincare products for the eyes

Natasha Denona’s Bronze Eyeshadow palette

Now available in mini-size, the compact version of Natasha Denona’s Bronze Eyeshadow palette comprises five warm-toned neutrals. Sweep eyelids with Flesh, a matte beige nude, before blending Russet, a matte warm dark brown, or Gobi, a matte tangerine, in the hollows of eyes to accentuate them. Finally, the terracotta shade of Tuff lets you create an ombre look, while Bronze Foil adds major sparkle for a big night out.

Chanel Les 4 Ombres Tweed Eye Collection

Tweed – the longstanding icon of Chanel – is once more reinterpreted for the Les 4 Ombres eyeshadow palette. The limited-edition palettes are housed in tweed pouches crafted by Maison Lesange, which has been part of Chanel’s métiers d’arts since 2022. The palettes come in four variations of Tweed Fauve, Tweed Cuivrè, Tweed Pourpre and Tweed Brun et Rose, offering shades of aubergine, copper, pink and brown, respectively.

Grande Cosmetics Grandelash- Md Lash Enhancing Serum

For eyelashes that need restoration after extensions, this lash-enhancing serum is the solution. Prostaglandin analogues in the formula prolong the active growth of hair follicles to lengthen them. Amino acids and vitamin E support lash health, while hyaluronic acid conditions and protects to prevent breakage.

Drunk Elephant Ceramighty AF Eye Balm

Fake a full night’s sleep with Drunk Elephant’s newest eye care product. Packed with nourishing ceramides, vitamin F and omega-rich plant oils and butters, the balm preserves skin elasticity with the help of avena sativa, a soothing oat extract that relives the look of fatigue around the eyes.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Genius

Whip your brows into shape with the new Brow Genius by Anastasia Beverly Hills. Brow Genius is made with powerful ingredients, such as peptides, castor oil and biotin, which nourish brows and prevent breakage while adding fullness and volume. Apply to clean brows in short strokes, focusing on sparse areas. The product dries clear with no flakes or stiffness.

This story first appeared in the September and October issues of Prestige Singapore