New in beauty April 2022: The latest makeup and skincare from Hermes, Dior, Chanel and Sephora

Spring is here, and so are the new collections for the season.

The time for colour, shimmer and bright lips is here. Behold the moisturising lip balms in the most sheer of sheens, soft pastel eyeshadow shades and complexion-loving skin tints formulated with the most luxurious of ingredients. Ahead, this month’s new beauty products that we love, that we know you’ll love too.

The latest in makeup and skincare in April 2022:

Herm è s Plein Air

The fourth chapter of Hermès Beauty is here, marking the house’s official entry into complexion makeup. Plein Air adopts a natural approach to skin, laying the foundation with a complexion balm, two finishing powders as well as accessories of elevated blotting papers and a powder brush. Instead of concealing flaws, it embraces the skin’s natural texture and traits through invigorating, breathable formulations.

Shop Here

Aesop Exalted Eye Serum

The thin skin around the eyes requires special care. Aesop’s new Exalted Eye Serum nourishes the area with a blend of vitamins and humectants that better retain moisture within the cells. Its warm, woody and resinous scent, coupled with its soothing, non-greasy finish, makes application a soothing experience.

Shop Here

Chanel Rouge Coco Baume

Treat your lips like your skin with Chanel’s Rouge Coco Baume, which contains Olive Oleoactive, a house-exclusive ingredient that provides all-day protection. The smooth formula glides over lips in a sheer wash that hydrates through shea butter and plant waxes. It’s available in a range of colours, as well as a pearlescent white shade.

Shop Here

Kenzo Homme Eau De Toilette Intense

The bamboo takes centre stage with the new Kenzo Homme Eau De Toilette Intense. In support of ecological designer Orin Hardy’s Bamboo U project, the fragrance is a reminder to reconnect with nature. The flacon’s shape reflects the plant’s strength and flexibility, while the scent is a fresh concoction of marine accords, pink peppercorn, warm fig wood and sandalwood. Think skin kissed by the sea and the sun.

Shop Here

Dior Spring 2022

Spring at Dior sees minerals as the primary inspiration for a collection that spotlights shimmering, pastel and opalescent shades. The words “mineral” and “glow” are etched in the 3 Couleurs Tri(O)blique eyeshadow palettes, which are available in coral and rose. Give skin a radiant finish with the Dior Forever Cushion Powder in lavender pink, and complement the look with a slick of the Dior Stick Glow on the cheekbones as well as a swipe of the Dior Addict Lip Glow on lips.

Orcé Cosmetics

Los Angeles-based Orcé Cosmetics has launched at Tangs Singapore. The make-up brand celebrates Asian skin tones through base make-up such as the Come Closer Skin Perfecting Serum-Foundation, which will soon see 12 new additions to its current six-shade range. The brand’s setting powder has a dome-shaped case to prevent spillage as you swirl your brush.

Shop Here

Givenchy Prisme Libre Skin-Caring Matte Foundation

Givenchy adds the Skin-Caring Matte foundation to its Prisme Libre line. The skincare-infused formula blurs imperfections and smooths texture, while caring for the complexion. Nasturtium extract allows skin cells to oxygenate, maintaining skin radiance, while emollients keep skin hydrated. For a natural finish, use tapping motions to allow the formula to blend into skin.

Shop Here

Nudestix NudeGold Glam Festival Palette

All that glitters is gold with the new NudeGold Glam Festival Palette. The six-piece kit comprises summer shades for glistening golds on the eyes and lips. The four shades of the Magnetic Luminous Eye Color include the new Dew Wap, a luminous nude-champagne gold. Finish the look with the Magnetic Matte Lip Color, which can also be applied on the cheeks, and lock in moisture with the Lip Glace.

Burberry Her

The latest iteration of the Burberry Her collection features a pistachio green bottle to reflect its new pear notes.The peony scent mingles with the fruit alongside gentle notes of honeysuckle and rose. A woody base adds a cosy yet sultry layer to the feminine fragrance.

Shop Here