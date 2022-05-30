New in beauty: Makeup and skincare in May 2022 from Dior, Chanel, Drunk Elephant and more

Shop Here

Chanel L’essence Fondamentale Yeux

The Chanel Sublimage collection adds a new bestseller to its line-up: the L’essence Fondamentale Yeux. The restorative eye cream triggers skin self-regeneration, reduces the visibility of dark circles, and leaves lashes and brows more dense. These benefits are derived from a potent duo of botanical ingredients, namely polyfractioned vanilla planifolia and solidago extract.

Kanebo Clarifying Powder Wash

Kanebo’s Clarifying Powder Wash is unlike anything you’ve ever used. Packaged in individual sachets, the cleanser is presented as a combination of white and pink powders, each boasting benefits aplenty for skin. Dual enzymes work to purge impurities and excess sebum, while rose hip and apricot extract moisturise. Lather with water for a thorough cleanse.

Clé de Peau Beauté Brightening Mask Treatment and Serum Supreme



Clé de Peau Beauté launches the Brightening Serum Supreme and Brightening Mask Treatment Supreme. Formulated following a 15-year gene study, both feature the new Sea Ferment Brightener, a powerful ingredient that targets dullness, and the potent 4MSK to reduce visible dark spots. The mask treatment is a two-step ritual that involves exfoliation, followed by masking each half of the face.

Dear Dahlia Timeless Bloom Palette

Dear Dahlia’s updated Timeless Bloom Palette is made up of nine rosy-brown shades, such as dusty pink and copper brown, in metallic glitter, soft matte and shimmer textures. The rich colours glide on easily and blend effortlessly. Spritz your brush with setting spray to make the pigments pop.

Guerlain Abeille Royale Scalp & Hair Youth-Oil-In-Serum

Guerlain’s Youth Watery Oil is a beloved classic for its lightweight texture. Now, the house has replicated that magic for scalp care. Rich in honey and royal jelly, the oil-in-serum penetrates the scalp and rejuvenates it without leaving any residue, while coating the lengths of hair. Dispense one to two drops and massage into scalp, before combing through hair.

Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Mega-Mushroom Treatment Lotion

Mushrooms can do it all — from being upcycled into sneakers to fashioned into plant-based meats — and they can even soothe your skin too. Origins’s Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Mega-Mushroom Treatment Lotion has been updated with a new Plantmunity Technology, which combines Adaptogenic Licorice Root with Glycyrrhetinic Acid, to strengthen the skin barrier. It also works in tandem with the doubled amount of Reishi mushroom and Fermented Chaga that rapidly treats irritation

Chantecaille 24K Gold Firming Moisturizer

Lest you think that gold is just a pretty addition to skincare, we’d beg to differ. Anti-inflammatory with anti-ageing properties, the ingredient is the star of Chantecaille’s 24k Gold Firming Moisturizer. The luxurious vegan formula is a serum-in-cream infused with 100 per cent gold heptapeptide which boosts collagen production and reduces wrinkle depth. Other peptides, derived from botanical ingredients, work to firm and smoothen skin, while giving it a luminosity.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Multi-Glow

Get that Hollywood glow with Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Multi-Glow. While its surface shimmer may appear intimidating, it simply leaves skin with a noticeable sheen and no glitter thanks to the silky finely milled pearls and rich emollient oil that allows for better blendability. The powder applies thanks to a formula that combines the light-reflecting shine of a liquid with the power of a powder. Dream Light is our favourite, as it gives a warm pink glow to the complexion.

Drunk Elephant Wonder Wild

Travelling in June? With our skin not acclimatised to drier or colder weather, we need a salve that that can restore irritated, chapped or dry skin. The Drunk Elephant Wonder Wild Miracle Butter coats skin in a mix of restorative plant butters which protect skin from environmental pollutants, while antioxidant-acid-rich plant oils restrore vital lipids to deeply hydrate and strengthen an irritated skin barrier, returning it to a healthier state. Apply on any dry areas such as feet, elbows or even lips

All images are courtesy of the respective brands

This article is adapted from a story in the May 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.