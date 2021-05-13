New launches from Dior Beauty: Capture Totale Super Potent Eye Serum, Eden-Roc, a new J’adore and more

Dior’s beauty department is one extremely hard worker. The maison seems to be dropping new offerings in what seems like every other week, from skincare to even a podcast episode. Ahead, we round up the most exciting of its recent releases:

Skincare: Capture Totale Super Potent Eye Serum

With a powerful formula of “92% natural-origin ingredients” (the remaining 8% guarantee stability and sensoriality), Dior’s new Capture Totale Super Potent Eye Serum lives up to its name. The secret lies in the infusion of Longoza, a hardy, extraordinary plant that grows — nay, thrive — on scorched, or extremely arid earth. This wonderful ingredient helps to stimulate the regenerative power of “mother cells” in our faces (which are less abundant as we age), acting as a wave of energy to revitalise, strengthen and provide a cellular boost to the eye area. There’s also rye extract to tense and firm skin while acetylated hyaluronic acid hydrates and plumps for brighter, rested-looking peepers. On the skin, the serum’s featherlight, milky texture absorbs quickly with a fresh finish. To optimise results, the package comes with a cool 3D Cryo-Flex applicator that features a flexible neck for gentle, seamless maneuvering around the eyes as well as barely-there contours on the head to help with micro-circulation.

Fragrance: Maison Christian Dior Eden-Roc

Maison Christian Dior’s Eden-Roc, with its notes of salty air, mineral rocks, jasmine, coconut, pine trees and amber, is a scent we’d revisit over and over. A tribute to the legendary Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, the new fragrance is perfumer François Demachy’s olfactory imagination of the Mediterranean paradise, where he’d arrive by boat, enveloped with the smell of the ocean, sunscreen on warm skin and the lush vegetation of its surrounds. Inviting and bright with a woody-floral freshness augmented by a salty tang of the sea, it’s a vacation in a bottle. If we can’t physically be strolling along the French Riviera, admiring the sunset, we can at least mentally be there with a whiff of this new perfume.

Fragrance: J’adore EDP Infinissime

Dior’s, perhaps, most iconic feminine scent has been given an update in the form of the J’adore EDP Infinissime. Like the original, it’s supremely floral with a sensual blend of rose, jasmine and ylang-ylang, but amplified for intensity with Grasse tuberose and pink peppercorn. Blood orange lends it a juicy freshness, while sandalwood adds an intriguing layer of sophisticated woodiness. “I created a romantic encounter,” says the house’s perfumer-creator François Demachy. “J’adore EDP Infinissime has a sensual charm thanks to (the tuberose) that is as intense as it is moving. It’s a genre of scent in its own right.”

Makeup: Diorshow 2021

New season, new shades. The 2021 wardrobe of the Diorshow Mono Coleur Couture Eyeshadow now counts 18 shades — from seamless nudes to deep smoky hues — in five new finishes: satin, matte, velvet, glitter and metallic. Standout shades in the collection, we think, are the Rouge Trafalgar (a deep, radiant red with a velvet finish), Denim (a blue jeans hue with a satiny texture), and the Pearl Star (a pure, glittery white) that also works perfectly as a highlighter for various areas. The powder formula, which is enriched with aloe vera and pine oil for skincare benefits, feels like second-skin and blends flawlessly without caking.

For full, fluffy brows that are all the rage these days, our latest tool of choice is the Diorshow Kakubi Brow Styler. Waterproof and promises to last for 12 hours, it glides on like a cream and sets like wax. The applicator also features a triangular tip for creating precise lines, while the kabuki brush makes blending a breeze.

Podcast: “Dior Untold: And Women Created Dior”

Lest you missed it, Dior created a new podcast series last year titled Dior Untold, which takes listeners deep into the fascinating tales of the house’s perfumes. The opening episode “Dior In Bloom” is a journey through the colourful places that shaped the vision of Christian Dior. The second and latest episode, “And Women Created Dior”, highlights the couturier and perfumer’s encounters with the many women who have influenced his work. Both are narrated in a calming tone, complete with ambient sounds for an immersive storytelling experience that’s perfect for winding down to. Listen on Dior’s dedicated microsite, Spotify, Deezer, Apple Podcast and Ausha.

(All images courtesy of Dior)