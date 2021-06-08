Sparkling new: The best summer fragrances from niche and luxury brands

Summer is in full swing, which can only mean thing for olfactory fans: Perfume launches. Take a whiff of our edit of latest fragrances to find your new signature spritz. With holidays still a faraway thought, these have the power to transport you to the corners of the world.

Creed Viking

Creed puts a modern spin on its classic Viking cologne. The 2021 iteration is an aromatic fougère scent, with the energetic notes of an eau de cologne. A trio of lemon, mandarin orange and bergamot, spiked by pink pepper, marks its brisk opening. Lavender and geranium transition into a pleasing dry down of vetiver, sandalwood and patchouli. Suave and spicy, it leaves an unexpected and lingering trail of sweetness on skin.

Available from 10 June at escentials stores and online and Tangs

Byredo Open Sky

Open Sky is Byredo‘s transportive tribute to travel. The citrusy and fresh blend opens with pomelo and punchy black pepper to represent the anticipation of the journey between destinations. This fades into the soothing vegetal scent of hemp leaves, mingled with sharp and grassy vetiver. Palo Santo finishes the fragrance with sweet woody undertones.

Available at Byredo boutique at Takashimaya S.C, escentials.com, escentials Paragon

Maison Francis Kurkdijan Cologne Forte

Three new additions join the Cologne Forte series, with each capturing light and freshness through the central ingredient of bergamot. The Aqua Universalis is a clean and radiant fragrance, with white musk and diaphanous white flowers. Aqua Vitae is a luminous and sunny celebration of Italian mandarin and Indian sandalwood. Finally, Aqua Celestia marries blackcurrant and mimosa with jasmine, evoking the bright blue hues of the sky and sea.

Available at escentials Paragon, escentials ION, escentials TANGS @ Tang Plaza and escentials.com

Omnia by Mary Katrantzou

Greek fashion designer Mary Katrantzou reimagines Bvlgari Omnia’s perfume universe in vivid colours, with a bottling she interprets as a sculptural vase housing a large flower bouquet encompassing notes blended by Master Perfumer Alberto Morillas. Here, the signature Omnia chrysalis is redesigned in a rainbow gradient and psychedelic blend of oranges and pinks. Likewise, the scent is an olfactive floral explosion of gardenia, her favourite flower, with bright mandarin and fresh fig leaves.

Available at Zalora, Sephora, and all department stores

Amouage

New to Escentials is Oman-founded luxury fragrance house Amouage. Its latest creations of Boundless and Material are concocted by perfumers Karine Vinchon-Spehner and Cécile Zarokian. Woody, spicy and punctuated by amber, they both honour the spirit of liberation. In Boundless, guaic wood oil and earthy patchouli anchor the base, with top notes of blood orange and cardamom and vanilla bourbon imparting lightness to the scent. Material places vanilla absolute at its heart with Frankincense and Elemi offering refreshing nuances, and Oud lending depth to leathery notes.

Available at escentials stores and online

Dolce and Gabbana Dolce Rose

The Dolce Rose honours the most revered of blooms with two variations on the rose. The centifolia superessence lends the scent a crisp facet from the flower, while rose absolute gives the cocktail its classic, powdery and sensual note. Tart green apple and juicy mandarin meets tangy redcurrant, with white peach and creamy magnolia petals. Soft musks, white woods and sandalwood mellows the blend.

Available at Dolce&Gabbana Beauty’s flagship store at ION Orchard #B2-44/46

Acqua Di Parma Blu Mediterraneo Bergamotto di Calabria La Spugnatura

Acqua Di Parma’s new fragrance harnesses a traditional extraction method of sponging, where bergamots are halved, with their skins then separated from the pulps. The rinds are then manually rubbed on sea sponges, to obtain the fruit’s precious essence, which are in turn squeezed. This unique sillage delivers a robust scent, complemented by mandarin and orange, and sour grapefruit. Green ferula and geranium enrobes it in sweetness, finishing the rich and vivid scent, which, for the first time in the Acqua Di Parma family, is housed in a porcelain bottle.

Available at Sephora ION & Takashimaya, escentials stores and online, and Takashimaya

Guerlain Aqua Nettare Di Sole

Warm and abashedly floral, the Nettare Di Sole merges the greatest blooms in fragrance. The sunny scent features honey as its base, its sweetness anchors the floral bouquet of magnolia, rose, and jasmine Sambac. Aquatic notes in the scent lends the fragrance an overall dewiness, with bergamot rounding off the blend with a crisp freshness.

Available at Sephora and department stores

Goutal Le Temps des Reves

Goutal’s uplifting cacophony of scents places Mediterranean orange blossom at its heart, as an homage to her return to Grasse, the birthplace of perfumery, where she learned her olfactory scales, and the city’s streets of bitter orange trees. The enchanting floral aroma softens into a bran absolute and flower milk accords. Fresh, and simple, the scent is the epitome of French elegance.

Available at escentials stores and online

Serge Lutens La Dompteuse Encagée

Meaning The Encaged Tamer, this hypnotising fragrance riffs on the unexpected power of frangipani blossom and its soft freshness and voluptuous tropical scent. It is accompanied here by verdant ylang ylang and a surprising note of almonds.

Available at escentials stores and online

Penhaligon’s

Escentials has welcomed Penhaligon’s into the fold, and will be available exclusively on the escentials website. For the uninitiated, the Portraits collection makes a lasting impression. Each bottle is luxuriously weighty and is topped with a hand-polished animal head that takes inspiration from the characters they represent. The Coveted Duchess Ross is one of its bestsellers that sensually weaves musky wood with rose.

Available at escentials online

Jo Malone