Papilla Haircare knows just how your mane can thrive

It’s no secret that the key to healthy hair starts with the scalp, which is the reason why products targeting the roots are gaining such popularity today.

Topical treatments and home-based devices, however, can only do so much. It takes time, research and a whole lot of trial and error to know what works for you. If you find yourself struggling with worrying conditions such as irritation, dryness, itchiness, thinning and hair loss, calling in the experts early is important.

Leveraging on the expertise and vast experience of Korean dermatologists, surgeons and scientists, Papilla Haircare addresses a whole range of scalp and hair concerns. Crucially, its award-winning, non-invasive therapies are backed by clinical research and utilises the latest technologies to create a healthier environment for your scalp in which hair can flourish.

The hero component present in all of Papilla’s treatments is a patented formula of natural biochemicals cultured from laboratory cells, which has been proven effective in combating degenerative scalp conditions and hair loss. This stem cell technology had received special recognition from the Korean Ministry of Science for “Excellence in Bio-science Technology” in 2016.

One of the most successful programmes at Papilla is the S.E.P. Activator for Hair Loss, an FDA-approved, needle-less procedure that has garnered over 4,000 positive customer reviews. Short for scalp electroporation, S.E.P. employs low-level electrical pulses to safely deliver a bespoke cocktail of hair-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, collagen and antioxidants deep into the subcutaneous layer of the scalp to stimulate regrowth. Papilla is also the first in Singapore to adopt salmon PDRN, a potent healing compound with cellular repair and tissue regeneration properties that can be administered with S.E.P.

Less intensive than the S.E.P. Activator is the DNA Activator for Hair Growth Patreatment, which works similarly in that it supplies healthy growth cells to the scalp. This is achieved through a non-invasive technology called iontophoresis to revive dormant and weakened follicle pores. The soothing, spa-like therapy also involves an “ionisation” process that rejuvenates and balances pH levels to further encourage growth.

Every few weeks, your scalp can benefit from a deep cleanse to eliminate any build-up of dirt, grease and product. A clarifying shampoo is helpful in that department, but finding the right one isn’t quite as simple, especially when there are so many of them on the market. Papilla takes the guesswork out of the equation with the Cell Nutrition Therapy, which also uses iontophoresis to facilitate deep follicle cleansing and lymphatic toxin discharge, and supply appropriate nutrients to the scalp. Scalp immunity is enhanced, inflammation is reduced, and pH levels are restored for a glorious and glossy head of hair.

Visit Papilla Haircare at #05-25A/B Ngee Ann City or check out papillahaircare.com to find out more about its treatments.

(All images: Papilla Haircare)