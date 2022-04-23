Plumeria by Yann Beyrie: The first haircare line by Singapore’s only French salon

Nestled in Wisma Atria is the posh Yann Beyrie Salon, a French salon which has just launched its first in-house hair care line.

Have you ever walked into a salon and found your senses immediately assaulted by the bright lights, thumping music or garish design? Take heart, because you’ll find none of that at Yann Beyrie.

The minimally designed space features a refreshingly bare design with exposed beams, concrete flooring and sleek black furnishings. Entering the salon, I’m greeted by an international team of friendly faces, and Yann himself.

For the uninitiated, Yann Beyrie has formidable experience working in renowned salons like Vidal Sasoon and Trevor Sorbie in fashion capitals of the world. Prior to his move to Singapore, he juggled a high-profile client list of designers and celebrities such as Justin Timberlake, Jean-Paul Gaultier and Vivienne Westwood. What drew him to Singapore was its diversity of cultures, various hair textures, concerns and complexions to work with.

Now into its fifth year, Yann has released his first in-house hair care range: The Plumeria. For the day, I experience it firsthand at the masterful hands of his talented team. Here’s a breakdown of the collection.

The Plumeria

Meaning fragipani in latin, Plumeria spotlights the flower’s enchanting scent. The fragrance created in Grasse is key to the collection, as it complements the luxurious formulations. Three products make up the line: The shampoo, conditioner and serum. Each of them feature all-natural ingredients and were made in France.

The Shampoo

With more focus on scalp health now, this shampoo cares for the skin of your head with its multitude of benefits. It strengthens, repairs and rejuvenates all while protecting hair from damage. In order for the formulation to be as nourishing as possible, the ingredients are kept in rich concentrations. To avoid clogging your scalp, use only a coin-sized amount of shampoo at a time.

The Conditioner

Our favourite of the collection is the conditioner. This is a true pleasure to use, as the formulation has a creamy and thick consistency. Crafted with natural proteins, it improves hair shine, while deeply penetrating hair to repair damaged cuticles from heat and chemical treatments. While the conditioner does not weigh down hair, be careful only to apply on the ends and only rinse after five minutes.

The Serum

To keep your hair healthy and hydrated all day, home maintenance matters too. The serum doesn’t just revitalise and moisturise; it also doubles as a heat protectant.

Final thoughts

If you check in for a Yann Beyrie service, you’ll be able to enjoy the Plumeria line. The hair washes accompanying the shampoo and conditioner here are paired with firm head and shoulder massages. To take the pampering up a notch, a cashmere blanket will also be thoughtfully draped over you as your hair is being catered to.

As for the products, the shampoo does a great job of removing product build up and leaving hair squeaky clean with a delightfully sweet floral fragrance. Stick to the strict directions of the conditioner and you’ll also find your locks bouncier, softer and smoother. I apply the serum when my hair is still damp before a blow dry, and it keeps my hair soft and in place all day after heat styling.

Plumeria by Yann Beyrie is available at the Yann Beyrie Salon, 435 Orchard Road, #03-01D, Singapore 238877