Popular clinical skincare line The Ordinary arrives at Sephora Singapore

Great news for fans of The Ordinary: The clinical skincare brand is now finally available at Sephora Singapore.

Previously only available in limited quantities at smaller retailers, the brand’s partnership with the beauty giant will mean greater accessibility for local customers. The products are available at all Sephora stores islandwide as well as its online store and app.

The beauty of The Ordinary is its straightforward formulations at pocket-friendly prices. With its iconic clean packaging and ingredient-forward products that cater to various concerns, the Deciem brand has revolutionised skincare routines and empowered consumers like no other.

For newbies, its clinical bottles and product names (these are simply named after the ingredients) may prove to be intimidating. To help you get started, we’ve listed some of their most popular products below.

(All images are courtesy of The Ordinary and Sephora)

Five of The Ordinary’s bestsellers: