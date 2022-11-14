Scalp care is the new skincare with Papilla Haircare’s Hair Rewind

Take care of your scalp like you would for your skin with Papilla Haircare’s new product range Hair Rewind.

Just as well-balanced soil is essential for plants to thrive, a healthy scalp encourages strong hair growth and prevents hair loss. Recognising that the scalp is an extension of the face and skin – albeit with more hair follicles, sebaceous glands and sweat glands, Papilla Haircare has developed its products with the same basic principles of skincare to optimise our haircare regimens.

The best way to begin remedying problematic scalp and hair is with effective cleansing. Rid nasty build-up of product, oil, dead skin and environmental pollutants to boost absorbability by first exfoliating with the Bio-Enzyme Scalp Mask. It features a gentle liquid formula containing botanical stem cell extracts, salmon DNA and anti-microbial peptides to unclog hair follicles, maintain scalp’s pH levels and fortify its natural protective barrier.

In the shampoo department, Papilla Haircare has recently introduced three new bottles under the Hair Rewind collection, which targets hair loss, greying and chemical damage. Infused with the Phyto-Revive Complex, a proprietary blend of extracts derived from pagoda tree, tuber fleeceflower and Korean pasque flower, the new Hair Rewind Anti-Hair Loss Shampoo reactivates and prolongs the growth phase to reduce shedding and improve hair density, while increasing the number and size of hair follicles. More than that, it helps to stimulate more melanin production to slow premature greying and inhibit DHT, a hormone that causes hair fall. Keep locks shiny and dark with the Hair Rewind Anti-Greying Shampoo, which promotes gradual deposition of natural dark pigments, protects the scalp and hair from environmental damage, and prevents hair loss. For coloured tresses, the Hair Rewind Colour Protect Shampoo helps repair weakened scalp and chemically damaged hair, provides deep hydration and minimise breakage.

Next, moisturise and protect. The Hair Rewind Anti-Greying Conditioner Mask, formulated with encapsulated marine algae, reconstructs lightly damaged hair, rebalances the scalp, maintains colour, and protects strands with a lightweight coating to halt moisture loss. It also has anti-frizz and detangling benefits for smoother, more manageable hair. To further alleviate the effects of chemical dyes, the Hair Rewind Colour Protect Conditioner Mask instantly nourishes treated hair and scalp with fulvic acid alongside powerful antioxidants that also help prolong colour and shield your crowning glory from free radicals and oxidative stress. Apply a generous amount from scalp to ends and leave it on for three to five minutes before rinsing.

Once a month, schedule an in-salon scalp treatment like you would for facials to address concerns that at-home products can’t. Promising fuller, thicker hair, the FDA-approved S.E.P Activator for Hair Loss Treatment at Papilla Haircare delivers potent active ingredients into the scalp using low-frequency electrical pulses to rejuvenate cells and reverse hair loss safely. It is 17 times more effective than topical application, as it reaches the deepest layer of the scalp.

Because what you consume also has an effect on your hair and scalp health, Papilla Haircare has also introduced the Hair Rewind Tea, made with prized traditional herbs like tuber fleeceflower and ginger to enhance vitality and support healthy hair growth.

The Hair Rewind range is available at Papilla Haircare’s three outlets and on products.papillahaircare.com.