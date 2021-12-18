See the new chapter of MAC Cosmetics’ Viva Glam, a collaboration with the Keith Haring Foundation

In 1994, MAC Cosmetics started its Viva Glam movement as a way to give back annually to organisations which helped those affected by HIV and AIDS.

Frank Angelo and Frank Toskan, partners and co-creators of the brand, were determined to change the community through the power of makeup. In the nineties, HIV and AIDS were a prevalent issue and the duo wanted to raise awareness and funds for underserved communities. Rupaul made historical impact as the first face of the Viva Glam campaign. Since then, the brand has actively championed for the cause.

This year, Mac Cosmetics has teamed up with Keith Haring, a fitting pairing as the brand and the street pop artist were at the beating heart of New York’s artistic subcultures in the ’80s and ’90s. Haring had also passed away from AIDS complications, but his work continues to live on.

“Our partnership with M·A·C Cosmetics is really a perfect match,” says Gil Vazquez, Acting Director of the Keith Haring Studio. “Between the bold colour palette and the ethos of the brand, we really appreciate the synergies here and can’t wait to see this all come to life.”

The Viva Glam lipsticks this year are offered in Haring’s signature colours of red, yellow and blue hues in matte and frost finishes. The shades are Red Haring (bright vibrant red matte), canal blue (bold and matte blue with micro-pearlescent particles) and St.Marks Yellow (frost sheer bright yellow with pearlescent particles). The tubes’ designs sport the artist’s signature street-style art.

100 per cent of the selling price of the Viva Glam Lipsticks sold in Singapore will be donated to Action for AIDs and used for its Mobile Testing Service which aims to make HIV counselling and testing more accessible and available to high-risk persons.

Mac x Keith Haring Foundation Viva Glam collection is available at M.A.C Chat and Shop, and M.A.C boutiques at Takashimaya S.C., ION Orchard, Bugis Junction and Serangoon NEX.

(All images are courtesy of Mac Cosmetics)