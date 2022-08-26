Selena Gomez showed TikTok how to achieve fluffy brows with this foolproof kit

Even in 2022, many celebrities still haven’t gotten the hang of TikTok. However, Selena Gomez is one A-lister who’s quietly dominated the app through trending sounds and witty but important commentary. As the founder of popular makeup brand Rare Beauty, she’s also known for posting tips and tricks on how to use her favourite products. In her most recent tutorial posted earlier this week, Gomez demonstrated a warm, glowy full-face look, complete with soft feather eyebrows created with the Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Shape and Fill Duo.

Shoppers call Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Duo the “absolute best”

Dubbed “absolutely the best brow product ever” by one Sephora reviewer, the two-in-one brow kit was designed to give users natural-looking fullness with minimal effort. The mirrored compact contains two tones of creamy, waterproof putty meant to mimic your brow’s specific multidimensional shades. It also includes two applicators — a spooly and a thin, angled brush — that make shaping, combing, and filling so easy. The overall effect is soft yet full brows that aren’t cakey — and according to multiple Sephora shoppers, the formula is totally smudge-proof.

Shop Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Shape & Fill Duo Here

“[This] makes my brows look effortlessly full,” wrote one user, adding that the shade was “perfect” for their brow colour. Another person said it “stays on forever and looks so natural on the brow” and that they “would give it 100 stars” if they could. A third fan, who once rarely used brow makeup, called the duo “super quick and easy” and noted that thanks to the travel-friendly compact design, it’s easy to bring on the go in purses and suitcases.

TBH, eyebrows might be the most important part of any makeup look, but spending too much time perfecting them is a joy-killer. So if you’re searching for a goof-proof system that takes a matter of minutes, this US$24 (S$34) shopper-loved kit is worth a try.

