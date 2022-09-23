All the skin-care products Kerry Washington used to get ready for the Emmys

There was plenty of pricey couture and ultra-luxe glam at the 2022 Emmys (looking at you, Reese Witherspoon and your 210 carats of Tiffany jewellery), but Kerry Washington proved you can prep gorgeous, glowing, red carpet-ready skin with a few key drugstore favourites. In fact, you can score three of the skin-care products Kerry Washington applied to her skin ahead of the big event for less than US$25 or S$36 a pop — if they’re not already part of your medicine cabinet, that is.

These are the skin-care products Kerry Washington used to get ready for the Emmys

Washington complemented her stunning, one-shoulder Elie Saab dress with a glowing complexion created with a little help from a trio of Neutrogena products (the actress is a brand ambassador for the skin-care company). “I wanted her makeup to be natural, radiant, with soft tones,” said Washington’s longtime makeup artist, Carola Gonzalez, in a statement. “The gown gave me regal vibes, and I wanted Kerry to look timeless. I wanted to complement the femininity of the gown.”

In order to achieve the look, Gonzalez used two Face Gym sculpting tools on the Scandal actress for depuffing, contouring, and lymphatic drainage, she explained. Once the skin was prepped, Gonzalez used Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Water Gel to “plump, hydrate, and lock moisture on the skin to achieve a radiant glow,” she shared. As its name reveals, this lightweight, oil-free moisturiser includes skin-care star player hyaluronic acid. The ingredient is an ultra-hydrating sugar-based molecule that draws and locks in water, Purvisha Patel, MD, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Visha Skincare, previously told Shape.

Gonzalez then applied the brand’s Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream, which targets fine lines and dark circles near the delicate eye area, according to the statement. Along with the aforementioned hyaluronic acid, this dermatologist-approved eye cream includes a special type of retinol that is extra gentle on sensitive skin, which means there’s no itchiness or irritation to be found here. Instead, skin is left feeling and looking soft, smooth, and bright.

The makeup artist finished off Washington’s skin-care trifecta by prepping her skin for makeup with Neutrogena’s Glow Primer Serum. It’s another hyaluronic acid-infused product with a non-greasy formula that provides a smooth, illuminated canvas and ensures makeup stays put for hours on end — a must whether you’re facing flashing lights on the red carpet or simply spending the day in an office.

With a little help from these affordable skin-care products, Washington looked radiant as usual at the Emmys. Head to Amazon to shop the celebrity-approved picks for yourself.

This story first appeared on www.shape.com

(Credit for the hero and featured image: Getty Images / Amazon)

