Thinking of getting skincare injectables? Here’s what you should know

Dermal fillers: many of us get them, but the beauty “treatment” remains taboo. It’s no secret that there are plenty of bad fillers and bad results out there, which is why we speak to aesthetic physician Dr. Christina Chea to debunk myths and share all the info one should know about options, expectations, and most importantly, safety.
‘Botox‘ is practically a household name, where sometimes it carries a bad reputation. The latest beauty fad popular among aestheticians and their secret clientele is skincare injectables. Think skincare ingredients you’d find in the advanced, high-tech products directly injected into the dermis. Voila. Younger-looking skin, diminished crows feet and plump cheekbones.
Dr. Chea is an expert on the brand Teoxane from Gevena, which specialises in hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers and cosmeceutical skincare. The Teoxane Teosyal RHA range was recently awarded Injectable Product of The Year by the Aesthetic Awards 2021. Here, she takes us through the ins and outs of injectables, while debunking common misconceptions about “getting work done”.
Hyaluronic injectables are products made of unique dermal fillers and skin boosters, with different gel densities and properties, which makes each one specific to treating different areas of the face, neck or skin.
These injectables are meant to achieve different outcomes from correction, rejuvenation to the prevention of fine lines, wrinkles and volume loss; as well as for facial contouring and facial remodelling.
There will be some side effects and downtime from the treatments such as bruising, redness, swelling and injection marks. Most of these side effects are temporary and minimal, acceptable and safe. A deep understanding of anatomy and compliance of the important principles in injectables during the procedures can minimise these side effects and avoid the more serious side effects such as vascular complications and infections.
Generally, the downtime is short and comfortable as the injectables are minimally invasive procedures. Results may be variable in different patients but should always be desirable, natural and predictable. Using the correct techniques and products to suit the individual’s needs and conditions, is the emphasis here for natural, safe and desirable results that bring harmony and balance to the patients’ face.
We don’t want to completely change the very personality of the patient. Instead, we aim to enhance the patient’s own natural beauty, looking more refreshed, less tired and more attractive. We also are able to restore the effects of ageing, correct any original facial deformity or deficiency, and replace any volume loss in ageing. Hyaluronic injectables are very versatile and positively life-changing for many patients. That’s why I love it so much! It makes a difference, a good one in their lives.
Teoxane offers a wide and comprehensive range of dermal fillers and skin boosters to suit different areas, different needs and conditions of patients. And I’m glad to say Teoxane has something right for everyone!
There are four ranges of hyaluronic injectables: The Dynamics, specially made to respect natural facial dynamism and expressions; The Volumizers for restoration and to compensate volume loss; The Specifics for the lips volume and eye contour; and Skin Quality for treatment and prevention of wrinkles, fine lines and rehydration of the face, neck and décolleté.
There is so much information online about injectables, that it must be tough for laymen to differentiate fact from fiction! These are the common myths:
Myth #1: Many think that all dermal fillers are the same.
Fact: This is absolutely not true. Different products by different manufacturers have different characteristics or “behaviour” known as rheology when injected into the skin. Each one has its own viscosity, cohesion, cross-linking, spreadability, moldability and longevity. The technology used also differs from product to product. There are different injectables with different rheology for different areas at different depths of the face.
Myth #2: Injectables especially dermal fillers will make one looks like a different person.
Fact: Here the saying “less is more” can apply to most of us. When the correct product and technique is used at the correct depth, we can actually use less amount of filler to achieve our desired results. The trend nowadays is to avoid overfilling and “too much of a good thing” is so true in almost all aspects of life!
Myth #3: Injectables can be a painful procedure.
Fact: Pain and one’s tolerance is subjective and variable. Nevertheless, it should be managed well to make the injectable process pleasant and convenient without “fear of pain”. There are many ways to make the experience totally tolerable such as using anaesthetic numbing cream and ice cooling. Most dermal fillers nowadays are already premixed with anaesthetic agents. Good patient counselling, explanation and patient preparation are also vital in managing the fear of needles and pain.
Myth #4: Dermal fillers injections can have long downtime like doing plastic surgery.
Fact: Filler injectables are minimally invasive treatments, one can usually continue daily work and activities (with the exception of avoiding excessive sun/heat exposure, alcohol consumption, extreme workout for the first two days).
Myth #5: Injectables can be administered by anyone, anywhere.
Fact: Injectables should and always be administered by registered medical doctors who have undergone adequate training and are licensed and credentialed in aesthetic medicine in a registered clinic under the Ministry of Health.
Myth #6: Dermal fillers and Botulinum Toxin A @ BTA injections are the same.
Fact: Fillers like Teosyal and BTA are both injectables but they have totally different substances. Many fear that dermal fillers will make one’s face looks frozen and unnatural.
(Main image credit: Soroush Karimi/Unsplash)
This story first appeared on Prestige Malaysia.