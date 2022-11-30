The best advent calendars of 2022 for beauty, wellness and drinks

Count down to Christmas with these advent calendars that offer a present a day.
We’re left with mere weeks to Christmas now. Whether you’re buying a gift for yourself or for others, an advent calendar’s daily delights is bound to please. Here are some of the most exciting ones you can buy this year, for beauty, wellness and drink lovers. Watch this space as we will continually update with more.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Dior Advent Calendar
- Penhaligon's Doors of Wonder Advent Calendar
- Net-A-Porter '25 Days of Beauty'advent calendar
- Clarins Advent Calendar
- Susanne Kauffman Advent Calendar 2022
- Dr. Barbara Strum Advent Calendar 2022
- COMO Shambhala The Gift of Wellness
- Beam Suntory Advent Calendar
- That Boutique-y Whisky Company Advent Calendar 2022
A starry winter night at Christian Dior’s former residence – the Château de La Colle Noire – inspired Dior’s holiday beauty collection. An astral world of gold constellations, dreamt up by artist Pietro Ruffo, decorates this year’s advent calendar that comprises 24 mini-sized Dior beauty products, ranging from skincare such as the Capture Totale Super Potent Serum and makeup like the Rouge Dior 999. Other collector-worthy gift sets: this year’s Rouge Minaudière and the Gris Dior Art of Living Ritual set, which includes the perfume, soap and the 30 Montaigne scented candle accompanied by its snuffer.
Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newbie to Penhaligon’s, the brand’s advent calendar this year is sure to delight. 24 doors unveil 24 wonders, comprising its most loved fragrances, soaps, hand creams, charms, body washes and candles in miniature sizes.
The advent calendar is housed in a red Santa’s sack, and is designed to resemble a carnival named ‘The Greatest Show in the North Pole’. Products include 10 ml versions of The Favourite, Halfeti, The Tragedy of Lord George, Constantinople, The Coveted Duchess Rose, Luna and Juniper Sling. It also features 35g candles of the Comoros Pearl, Maduro Leaf and Roanoke Ivy.
Back for its fifth year, Net-a-Porter’s advent calendar is curated by the e-commerce site’s beauty buyers. Expect a showcase of its cult products, ranging from skincare and haircare to body care and makeup.
For skincare, there’s the antioxidant Dr. Barbara Sturm’s The Good C Vitamin C Serum and Venn Vitamin B Activated All-In-One Concentrate. Need hydration? Slather on Sarah Chapman’s Intense Hydrating Booster and Omorovicza’s Balancing Moisturizer.
If you’re getting ready for the year-end parties, massage a few drops of Augustinus Bader The Face Oil with FaceGym’s Multi-Sculpt High-Performance Gua Sha tool to lift and brighten skin. Then, blend Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick in Brûlée on to the highest points of your face.
Match the glow of your face to your body by massaging Costa Brazil’s Lua Moonlight Body Oil onto your décolleté, shoulders, arms and legs.
There are even pampering treats for post-party relaxation, such as Claus Porto Cereja Limited Edition candle and the Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Roller Ball.
The Clarins Advent Calendar is packed with 24 of its soothing signatures. These travel-sized products include the Total Eye Lift (7ml), Hydrating Gentle Foaming Cleanser (30ml), Hydrating Toning Lotion (50ml), Hydra-Essentiel Cream (15ml), SOS Hydra Mask (15ml), Comfort Scrub (15ml), Total Cleansing Oil (50ml). Also expect body care and makeup such as the Hand and Nail Cream (100ml), 4D Mascara (7ml) and Tonic Balm (30ml).
Susanne Kaufmann’s advent calendar this year is made up the brand’s most coveted products, which each feature natural, botanical ingredients. A few highlights for the body include the Marigold Body Oil infused with Jojoba and Rosehip Seed oils, the Mallow Blossom Bath with calming Pine and antiseptic Juniper Berry oils and the Moisturising Day Fluid to protect skin from environmental stressors while boosting elasticity. To care for your complexion, the Moisturising Night Cream blends Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and Sunflower Oil, while the Boosting Liquid Mask contains Swiss Apple stem cells to plump skin while improving elasticity.
Reset your skin condition with Dr. Barbara Sturm’s advent calendar. The aesthetic specialist’s signature ingredient of regenerative purslane is incorporated in many of the featured products, which are housed in an elegant box inspired by jewelry cases.
Gently rid your skin of impurities with The Cleanser before application of serums. The Darker Skin Tones Hyaluronic Serum contains both low- and high-weighted hyaluronic molecules to hydrate skin on the surface and deep within; the Face Cream regenerates skin cells thanks to the inclusion of Purslane; the Face Mask is a nourishing, rich formula while The Better B Niacinamide Serums shrink pores for smoother skin.
Can’t take your loved ones to COMO Shambhala? Bring COMO Shambhala to them with an advent calendar packed full of wellness treats. Count down to Christmas with this gift set that pampers the senses with scents. The collection includes the Invigorate Travel Candle, Balm, and Room and Linen Spray; the Shelter Blended Essential Oil and Soap Bar; Comfort Body Oil; and the Christmas Blended Essential Oil.
Count down to the 12 days of Christmas with Beam Suntory’s Advent Calendar, made in collaboration with Alcohol Delivery. The gift set features miniature bottles from global alcohol brands. Flip open a door a day to reveal mini bottlings from Bowmore, Maker’s Mark, Roku gin, Effen vodka, and more.
Cheers to the festive season with this collaboration by That Boutique-y Whisky Company Advent Calendar 2022 and Drinks by The Dram. Behind each flap, you’ll find a wax-sealed miniature sourced from distilleries in Scotland and beyond. Whiskies include the Highland Single Malt, Blair Athol and St. Thomas Blended Whisky, along with many more from established and up-and-coming names.