Brightening and hydrating eye creams to beat dark circles, fine lines and puffines

With surgical masks being compulsory for the foreseeable future, it’s time to really put some graft in to make sure our eyes — basically the only visible portion of our faces — continue to shine.
Eye creams are one of those finicky products that we tend to gloss over in our teens and twenties. So unnecessary; we’ve probably never experienced a wrinkle or crease in our lives. Suddenly, at the turn of the next decade, it’s all we can talk about. Does this eye cream contain retinol? Is it hydrating? It is de-puffing? Throw in the excessive straining of eyes at screens all day and — help! — a hint of crow’s feet has been detected.
Well, it’s time to accept fate and pay a bit more care to the most delicate part of our faces. Here are some of our favourites.
Hero image courtesy of Ani Kolleshi via Unsplash.
This story first appeared on Prestige Hong Kong.
Jump To / Table of Contents
For a brand touted as producing the “Greatest Skincare of All Time”, we definitely sat up a little straighter when news of their new eye cream was announced. Lightweight and fast absorbing, this science-backed cream also comes encased in a gorgeous ceramic carrier which can be repurposed for whatever beauty or non-beauty related uses that may suit.
Launched earlier this year, Caudalie’s Premier Cru line is an anti-ageing formulation a decade in the making. Vegan, fragrance-free and made of 97% natural-origin ingredients, this little tube packs a real punch with a cooling applicator for instant, brighter looking eyes.
For a brand that launches consistent hard hitters with their cosmetics, so it’s no surprise that NARS’ skincare line also delivers. This new gel formula treats both eyes and lashes to revitalize and refresh, locking in up to 60 hours of moisture and glow.
As with other Drunk Elephant products, one is able to mix a dollop of this smooth serum with a combination of their other products. Pro tip: For a cooling effect, leave the bottle in the fridge before use.
Laura Mercier’s new Skin Essentials collection introduces ten products for an effortlessly flawless face; the perfect canvas for make-up, or just leaving the house bare-skinned — whatever suits you best. The Illuminating Eye Cream is a serum comprised of gentle yet efficacious ingredients, including light reflecting violet pearls and caffeine-rich green coffee seed oil.