The most hydrating hyaluronic acid moisturisers to try

If there’s one staple to ensure all-round hydration of your skin, it’s hyaluronic acid (HA). HA is a naturally occurring glycosaminoglycan that’s present in our connective tissues, eyes and skin. A hyaluronic acid moisturiser comes with the unique capacity of retaining water.
You can find hyaluronic acid as an active in almost every skincare product — hyaluronic acid serums, moisturisers, cleansers or face wash and even facial masks. A hyaluronic acid moisturiser is a must have for your skincare routine, no matter your complexion.
Benefits of hyaluronic acid
- Heals breakouts and wounds: Hyaluronic acid regulates the inflammation levels of skin to ensure quick healing of blemishes and wounds. It induces the production of blood vessels which help repair damaged skin and treat infections. This is why dermatologists recommend HA for acne-prone skin.
- Treats dry eyes: Hyaluronic acid is excellent in retaining moisture and does wonders to dry eyes. You may consider applying eye drops infused with hyaluronic acid. However, it is advised that you consult a dermatologist before settling on any eye care product.
- Relieves pain: Hyaluronic acid lubricates your facial bones to relieve stress from the muscles leaving a soothing effect. It also improves the elasticity of your face to keep the skin plump and supple. When your skin is adequately hydrated, it also exudes a natural and youthful radiance.
How to choose the best hyaluronic acid moisturiser?
When purchasing a hyaluronic acid moisturiser, check for the concentration. Anything below 2 percent concentration should be ideal for your skin. As it’s an active, your skin might take some time to adjust to the acid. Always do a patch test to see if the formula causes any reactions. Ideally, hyaluronic acid is anti-inflammatory and should not harm your skin. However, if you notice rashes or any such concern after applying any HA-infused product, consult a dermatologist immediately and discontinue the product.
An excellent hyaluronic acid moisturiser, the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel (Buy it for Rs 810 on Amazon) is a must try which gives hydrated, plump skin.
Check out some of the best hyaluronic acid moisturisers to stay hydrated
Main image: Courtesy Mikhail Nilov/Pexels; Featured image: Courtesy ANTONI SHKRABA/Pexels
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Cream
- Philosophy Hope In A Jar Hyaluronic Glow Moisturiser Water Cream
- By Terry Hyaluronic Global Face Cream
- Minimalist Marula Oil 5% Face Moisturizer
- Caudalie Resveratrol-Lift Lightweight Firming Cashmere Cream
- Bobbi Brown Hydrating Water Fresh Face Cream
- Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream 48-hours Hydration Moisturizer
- Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream
Let your skin soak in the goodness of hyaluronic acid and polyglutamic acid, a power duo that retains moisture in skin all day. While the former is a holy grail hydrator, the latter boosts its efficacy and locks in its benefits. The formula also contains a trio of organic, juicy plums for bouncier skin, and ice willowherb to regulate sebum production
Rating: 4.4/5
Image: Glow Recipe
For those with oilier complexions, this gel-based moisturiser is a lifesaver. It contains Norwegian glacial water, enhanced hyaluronic acid and pineapple extract, to increases skin’s hydration levels and smoothen skin for makeup application.
Image: Philosophy
This fragrance-free cream does it all: itr plumps, smoothens and illuminates skin. Eight hyaluronic acids of three different molecular weights penetrate deep into the skin’s surface and deepest layers to quench cells with hydration and reduce the appearance of fine lines & wrinkles. These works alongside powerful ingredients such as niacinamide and phytosqualane in the brand’s Youth-Glow Complex to even out skin tone, improve radiance and fade blemishes.
Image: Courtesy By Terry
Minimalist is known for the efficacy of its products and this face moisturizer promises to deliver all that it claims. Concocted with a blend of hydrating elements like glycerin and hyaluronic acid, this solution replenishes your skin and prevents damage from external aggressors. Another special ingredient in the formula is Marula oil, sourced from Switzerland, which deeply nourishes your skin to retain its natural moisture.
Rating: 4.4/5
Image: Courtesy Minimalist
Like its name suggests, this Caudalie cream feels like cashmere on skin with its soft texture that quickly dries down to a smooth and powdery finish. Here, hyaluronic acid is combined with resveratrol and a vegan collagen booster in a patented blend for a hardworking cream that corrects and lifts skin.
Image: Caudalie
Say hello to this innovative face moisturizer crafted by Bobbi Brown. The formula is a powerhouse of herbal ingredients like clary sage, shea butter, hyaluronic acid and glycerin. These elements serve multiple functions, from strengthening your skin’s protective barrier and maintaining its moisture balance. The formula is lightweight and doesn’t clog your pores.
Image: Courtesy Bobbi Brown
Here’s a best-selling, hyaluronic acid-infused moisturizer from Dermalogica that can give you 48 hours of hydration without turning your skin oily. It’s formulated using Active HydraMesh Technology which not only seals moisture but also protects your skin from environmental stressors. It also contains antioxidant rich elements like vitamin C and grape seed extracts which prevent inflammations and irritations.
Image: Courtesy Dermalogica
Say goodbye to dull, rough and flaky skin with this hyaluronic cream by Laneige. The formula is packed with hyaluronic acid and squalane ceramide, two of the most powerful hydrating elements. It delivers long lasting results after just four weeks of use. So, you’re not far from achieving that visibly firm, younger looking and supple skin you’ve always wanted.
Image: Courtesy Laneige
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Hyaluronic acid is not just great at moisturising but also prevents signs of ageing and enhances the texture of your skin.
Answer: Hyaluronic acid is good at retaining water while also stretching your skin to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. The moisture retention helps improve the elasticity of your skin turning it smooth and plump. Another capability of hyaluronic acid is its healing powers. It treats blemishes and flare-ups gently and heals them without causing any further reactions.
Answer: Yes, hyaluronic acid is safe for use on a regular basis.
Answer: We recommend an HA concentration of below 2 percent for any skin type.
Answer: Hyaluronic acid can be used twice a day, in the morning as well as night, after you’ve properly cleansed your face. Ideally, you should apply a hydrating serum and coat it with a HA-infused moisturising cream or lotion.
Answer: Ideally, no! But if you’re stepping out during the day, applying sunscreen over your moisturizer is a must.
Answer: Yes, that’s perfectly fine, provided you apply sunscreen over your moisturizer.