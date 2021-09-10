For that covetable healthy flush, glowing skin, achievable through an exfoliating skincare routine, facials or a sheer, dewy foundation, needs rosy cheeks to complete the look.

Here, cream or liquid blushes are the answer. Sheer but buildable, the cream formulas are mousse-like and buttery for a powder finish, while a liquid applies in a lightweight, gel texture that blends and melts easily on skin. With makeup launches coming fast and heavy, we present to you all the best cream and liquid blushes we’ve tried this year.

Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Blush

True to the Les Beiges line, the new Chanel Water-Fresh Blush offers a luminous finish. As its name implies, it has a watery, light gel texture with micro-droplets that instantly melt on skin to instantly distribute pigment. Enriched with tamarind seed extract, it maintains the skin’s hydration for a lasting healthy glow. Dispense and lightly dab the formula to combine the micro-droplets with the water phase. Blend until it melts onto your skin. It’s available in four shades ranging from light peach to intense coral.

Drunk Elephant O-Bloos Rosi Drops

Fake a rosy glow with Drunk Elephant’s new O-Bloos Rosi Drops, a liquid blush that pairs the brand’s skincare base of Marula oil, peptides and antioxidants with a pink pigment from sappanwood bark. Dab on your cheeks for a subtle peachy glow or add a drop into your serum or sunscreen for an all-over, warm flush.



Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush and Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty brand remains trending on social media for its bestsellers of two blushes. The Soft Pinch Liquid Blush (available in eight shades with matte and dewy finishes) is so pigmented that a single dot is enough to give the entire cheek a visibly rosy glow. The Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush, has an initial balmy texture that blends into a powder finish that lasts all day.

Nars Air Matte Blush

We love a product that doesn’t just looks great on skin, but is a pleasure to apply. The Nars Air Matte Blush — available in four shades, including the iconic Orgasm — has a cloud-like, mousse texture that blends velvety soft and sheer. Its Color Diffusion Complex blurs pores for a second-skin effect, its Jojoba gel infusion smooths pigment evenly while passionfruit oil adds a dose of antioxidants. Maximise its use by applying it as a lip tint, or a creamy eyeshadow.

Wander Beauty Double Date Lip and Cheek

Now available in four shades, this gel duo comprises a multi-tasking sheer tint with a clear gel. Brush the tinted balm onto cheeks and lips for a natural hydrated flush, and use the clear balm to tame eyebrows, flyaways or give your lids a glossy glow. It contains antioxidising sunflower seed oil to help skin retain its natural moisture, safflower to promote skin elasticity and anti-inflammatory green tea leaf extract. One swipe of the tinted balm is enough for rosier cheeks, but the coverage is buildable for a more visible flush.

Bite Beauty Daycation Blush

The Daycation blush from clean brand Bite Beauty does what it says: It gives you a post-vacation glow. Its whipped texture blends seamlessly on cheeks with a buildable coverage to mimic natural flush on skin or give your cheeks a pop of colour. It also contains papaya extract and pineapple to promote glowing skin. Its only downside is that its disc-shaped squeeze tube makes it difficult to squeeze out the desired amount of product. Pro tip: Go slow and apply just a little pressure.

Nudestix Matte, Bloom and Glow

The much-beloved multi-tasking Nudestix Nudies Love collection has now been expanded. These pocket-sized sticks, meant to give your cheeks, eyes and lips a healthy radiance, see new shade additions to the Matte Blush and and Bloom collection. The former sees Moodie Blu (deep eggplant) and Cherie (nude rose) for a natural effect, while the latter now comes in a fuchsia Bohemian Rose, caramel Rusty Rouge and a garnet plum Crimson Lover for a dewy sheen of colour.

