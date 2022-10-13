The best moisturizers according to your skin type

Hydration and ample nourishment is the key to radiant and healthy skin. Irrespective of your skin type and concerns, well-moisturized skin is always going to bask in its youthful radiance. And using the right moisturizer every day is a sure-shot way to ensure that.
No matter what other skincare products you choose to include or exclude from your beauty arsenal, skipping your moisturiser is not an option. It’s been a mainstay in skincare routines for decades and continues to be so even today.
In fact, layering your serums, mists and actives with a moisturiser to lock it all in only doubles up their efficacy and benefits the skin. It restores the elasticity and softness of the top layer of your skin while protecting its barrier function.
So, if you find that perfect moisturizer for yourself, never let it go. And if you’re wondering how to scout for one that’s ideal for you and your skin type, read on to know more.
How to choose the best moisturizers for your skin type
Much like any other skincare product, you should always use a moisturizer that’s ideal for your skin type and helps you deal with any skin concerns you may have. Using one that’s not meant for your skin can have adverse effects on your skin. Here’s how you can choose one according to your skin type.
1. Dry skin
If you have dry skin, you should opt for rich moisturizers that are cream, oil or milk-based. It should be hydrating and have nourishing ingredients in its formulation.
2. Oily skin
People who have oily skin should always choose a non-comedogenic and lightweight moisturizer. Water and gel-based formulations work the best for such skin types.
3. Normal or combination skin
People with combination or normal skin will benefit the most from moisturizers that are neither too heavy and oily nor too watery. A light to medium-weight hydrating moisturizer like the L’Occitane Shea Light Comforting Face Cream should be your go-to.
4. Sensitive skin
If you have sensitive skin (that is also acne-prone or dry), a mild, barrier-repairing moisturizer with soothing and skin-loving ingredients like aloe vera would work best for you. You must avoid products that are infused with harsh ingredients, chemicals, artificial fragrances and dyes. Always opt for non-pore clogging and hypoallergenic moisturizers that are gentle on the skin like the Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator.
Guide on choosing the best moisturizer for every skin type.
What is the difference between natural and other moisturizers?
Natural moisturizers typically include natural ingredients available in your kitchen that help in keeping your skin hydrated and nourished when applied topically. Some of these ingredients include honey, coconut oil, aloe vera, olive oil, shea butter, almond oil, jojoba oil, sunflower seed oil and argan oil.
As for other moisturisers that are available on the market, they include formulations that are developed to cater to different skin types and concerns. While they could be a mix of all-natural and vegan ingredients, they can also have a blend of chemically derived components to work for your skin without harming it negatively.
How to use a moisturizer?
A moisturizer should always be applied on a cleansed face as it prevents the skin from drying out. This means you should use a moisturizer both in the morning and at night after you’ve washed your face with a cleanser. Additionally, using a moisturizer on slightly damp skin increases its effectiveness as it seals in moisture.
Here’s a list of the best moisturizers that you can pick your favourite from
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Wishful Honey Balm Jelly Moisturiser
- Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
- Youth to the People Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream
- Paula's Choice Skin Balancing Invisible Finish Moisture Gel
- Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Daily Moisturiser
- Ole Henriksen Cold Plunge Pore Remedy Moisturiser
- Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Emulsion EX
- Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream
- Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream
- Biossance Squalane + Probiotic Gel Moisturizer
- Dermalogica Cooling Aqua Jelly
- Augustinus Bader The Ultimate Soothing Cream
Highlights
- Works best for dull and dehydrated skin
- Locks moisture for up to 24 hours
- Reduces hyperpigmentation and uneven texture
- Brightens skin
- Non-comedogenic and non-acnegenic
- Cruelty-free and clean
Get dewy, glossy and gorgeously healthy skin with the Honey Balm Jelly Moisturizer by Wishful. Infused with honey to lock in the moisture and soothe the skin, this moisturizer is perfect for people with dry skin. It has a luxurious texture that blends into the skin easily. The concoction also includes turmeric root extract to minimise hyperpigmentation and unevenness, niacinamide to brighten the skin and reduce the appearance of pores and lavender fragrance for a relaxing and calming experience. It is non-comedogenic and cruelty-free.
Highlights
- Ideal for dry to mature skin
- Good for dry and lacklustre skin
- Lends a dewy glow
- Has a plumping effect
Suitable for dry to mature skin types with conditions like dullness and dryness, The Dewy Skin Cream by Tatcha is highly moisturizing. It is infused with antioxidant-rich Japanese purple rice that lends a dewy and healthy glow to the skin. Offering plumping hydration, this cream can also be used by people with combination skin who desire a moisturizer with a rather rich texture.
Highlights
- Ideal for dry, reactive and sensitive skin
- Made with plant extracts and pro-grade peptide
- Contains squalane, jojoba and shea butter for intense hydration
- Does not clog pores
Formulated for dry, sensitive and reactive skin, the Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream is a deeply hydrating moisturizer that’s formulated with plant extracts and a pro-grade peptide complex. It has a potent hydration trio of squalane, jojoba and shea butter that offers long-lasting hydration without clogging pores. While the peptide keeps the skin calm and its response to environmental stressors in check, the Adaptogenic extract blend helps treating fine lines and wrinkles, dryness, redness and irritation.
Highlights
- Lightweight and gel formula
- Ideal for oily skin
- Contains hyaluronic acid and niacinamide
- Has antioxidants
- Fights environmental stressors
With a lightweight and gel-based formula, this moisturizer by Paula’s Choice provides ample hydration to the skin while also keeping it refreshed and rejuvenated. To be used as the last step of your night time skin care routine, this skin saviour also helps in minimising the appearance of pores while defending against environmental stressors with the antioxidants. Formulated with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, it delivers a softer and younger-looking skin and is ideal for oily skin that needs nourishment.
Highlights
- Suitable for all skin types
- Lightweight, oil-free texture
- Squalane and ceramides replenish skin's moisture barrier
- AHAs/BHAs lend smoothness
Offering a smooth and healthy-looking complexion, the Alpha Beta Daily Moisturizer by Dr Dennis Gross is lightweight and suitable for all skin types. While the squalane and ceramides in the formula replenish and support the skin’s natural moisture barrier, the AHAs and BHAs promote a smooth, soft and even skin. It has a lightweight, oil-free texture that blends easily on the skin and leaves a plump, dewy finish.
Highlights
- For oily and combination skin
- Has BHAs and LHAs
- Detoxifies skin
- Reduces pores and excess oil
- Smoothes fine lines and wrinkles
- Does not clog pores
Made for oily and combination skin, the Cold Plunge Pore Remedy Moisturizer by Ole Henriksen is a non-comedogenic skincare product that does a lot more than just providing hydration to the skin. It has a lightweight formula that delivers an instant, refreshing nourishment to the skin while its fresh eucalyptus fragrance invigorates the skin and the senses. It has a blend of BHAs and LHAs that detoxify the skin while minimising the appearance of pores and controlling excess sebum production. It also smoothes fine lines, wrinkles, uneven skin texture and target dark spots.
Highlights
- Suitable for all skin types
- Improves skin texture
- Milky texture that feels soft
- Anti-ageing and resilience-boosting lotion
- Has the GINSENOMICS formula
This is an anti-ageing and resilience-boosting lotion that nourishes the skin with the rejuvenating power of Sulwhasoo’s unique GINSENOMICS formula that minimises the visible signs of ageing. Suitable for all skin types, it has a rich and intense, milky texture that feels soft and supple on the skin and spreads smoothly to lock in the moisture. It offers long-lasting hydration and also improves the skin texture.
Highlights
- Works well for sensitive skin
- Moisturizes and visibly brightens
- Antioxidant support
- Has vitamin C derivative
- Contains no harmful chemicals or fragrances
The Sunday Riley C.E.O. is a richly hydrating cream that not only moisturizes the skin but also visibly brightens it, repairs damage and provides advanced antioxidant support. It has ingredients like THD Ascorbate and highly targeted vitamin C derivative that prevents and repairs the visible signs of premature skin ageing. It is free of sulphates, paraben, gluten, soy, phthalate and fragrances.
- Is a protein moisturizer
- Immediate improvement in skin tone, texture and firmness
- Reduces fine lines and wrinkles
- Replenishes and restores the skin
- Free of silicones, essential oils and fragrance
The Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream is a protein moisturizer that contains a potent blend of signal peptides, supportive amino acids and pygmy waterlily for immediate improvement in skin tone, texture and firmness. It replenishes and restores the skin back to its healthy state for younger and revived look. It reduces fine lines, wrinkles and sun damage while strenghtening the skin. 100 percent free of silicones, essential oils and fragrances, it is also vegan and cruelty-free.
Highlights
- Reduces skin redness and irritation
- Weightless formula
- Minimises pore size
- Smoothes rough texture
- Cruelty-free
- Non-comedogenic
Calming and reducing skin redness and irritation to leave it more balanced, the Squalane + Probiotic Gel Moisturizer by Biossance is weightless and ultra-hydrating. Infused with sugarcane-derived sustainable squalane oil and probiotic technology, it restores the skin’s health and radiance while also reducing the effect of daytime stressors. It also helps in minimizing pore size, smoothing the skin’s rough texture and brightening it. It is free for harmful chemicals, is cruelty-free and is also non-comedogenic.
Highlights
- Suitable for all skin types
- Weightless formula
- Great for oily skin
- Contains retinol-like flavonoid complex
- Reduces excess oil and refines skin
- Has hyaluronic acid, blue tansy flower oil and blueberry extract
Dermalogica’s Cooling Aqua Jelly Moisturizer is a weightless hydrating cream that’s suitable for all skin types. However, it is a great moisturizer for oily skin that leaves your skin dewy and nourished but not shiny. It’s water-like texture is super hydrating and contains retinol-like bioflavonoid complex that helps in reducing excess oil and refining the skin. It also has hyaluronic acid that retains the moisture in the skin and Blue Tansy flower oil and brightening blueberry extract that calms and soothes it while providing antioxidant benefits.
Highlights
- Ideal for dry, irritated and sensitive skin
- Calms redness and inflammation
- Strenghtens skin barrier
- Boosts skin elasticity
- Brightens complexion
- Reduces signs of ageing
- Non-greasy and non-comedogenic
Instantly replenishing, rehydrating and soothing dry, irritated and sensitive skin is the The Ultimate Soothing Cream by Augustinus Bader. It restores the skin’s healthy, balanced and glowing complexion while calming the redness and signs of inflammation. It also helps is strenghtening the skin barrier, boosting skin elasticity, brightening complexion and reducing signs of ageing like fine lines, wrinkles and hyperpigmentation. Its rich and creamy texture gets absorbed quickly, is non-greasy and non-comedogenic.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Any moisturizer that’s formulated with skin brightening ingredients like vitamin C and niacinamide can give you a radiant and glowing look. You can also invest in moisturizers infused with highlighters for that perfectly dewy makeup finish.
Answer: Since, skin care does not work on the one-size-fits-all principle, which moisturizer is best and more effective than others depends on the type of your skin and its concerns. While some people can be allergic to a natural ingredient, others’ skin might react to chemicals. However, you can always ensure that your moisturizer, like any other skincare product, is formulated without harsh toxins, alcohol and artificial dyes and fragrances. Also, do a patch test on your forearm before applying any natural ingredient or a product to your face and wait for 24 hours to check for any allergic reactions.
Answer: Generally, moisturizing twice daily post cleansing (in the morning and at night) is considered a standard and reasonable practice. However, if you have extra dry or flaky skin, you may need to moisturize it frequently as compared to someone with oily or combination skin. This also holds true during winter or when the humidity drops. Even then, over-moisturizing can have adverse effects on your skin, especially if the moisturizer is not non-comedogenic and oil-free.