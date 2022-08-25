Local Legacy: Prestige picks the best products from Singapore beauty brands

The Singapore skincare scene is thriving with brands offering potent formulations and the latest skin technology. These are the products to watch from leading names.

Klynn Beauty Revive Me Centella Cleanser

Wash away the stress of the day with this jelly-like cleanser that leaves skin squeaky clean without stripping it of moisture. It’s concocted with a blend of calming herbs such as centella asiatica, licorice root, chamomile and snow mushroom to gently and effectively remove impurities.

Sigi Skin Dream Capsule

Think of the Sigi Skin Dream Capsule as a soothing skin smoothie. This overnight mask boasts a whipped, light texture that quickly absorbs into skin. Containing bakuchiol, a gentle and plant- derived form of retinol, it is rich in omega-3 fatty acids that work to hydrate, boost collagen production and reduce fine lines.