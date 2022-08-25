Local Legacy: Prestige picks the best products from Singapore beauty brands

The Singapore skincare scene is thriving with brands offering potent formulations and the latest skin technology. These are the products to watch from leading names.
Klynn Beauty Revive Me Centella Cleanser
Wash away the stress of the day with this jelly-like cleanser that leaves skin squeaky clean without stripping it of moisture. It’s concocted with a blend of calming herbs such as centella asiatica, licorice root, chamomile and snow mushroom to gently and effectively remove impurities.
Sigi Skin Dream Capsule
Think of the Sigi Skin Dream Capsule as a soothing skin smoothie. This overnight mask boasts a whipped, light texture that quickly absorbs into skin. Containing bakuchiol, a gentle and plant- derived form of retinol, it is rich in omega-3 fatty acids that work to hydrate, boost collagen production and reduce fine lines.
Allies of Skin Molecular Barrier Recovery Cream Balm
Allies of Skin shot to fame as the first local name to be listed on luxury websites Net- A-Porter and Mr Porter. Today, the skincare brand continues to create high-performance formulas, such as the Molecular Barrier Recovery Cream Balm. Best used before and after non-invasive skin procedures, it accelerates skin repair and builds a more resilient barrier.
Skin Inc Tri-Light + Sabi Skincare Device
To be used in tandem with the +SABI AI App, this device tracks your wellness and skin health using AI skintelligence technology. A quick scan will enable you to customise your own skincare routine. The device uses Sonic, Pulsed Electro-Magnetic Field and Hydro-Sensor technologies to measure hydration levels, and five targeted LED lights that treat different concerns.
Porcelain Botanical Sensitive Care Toner and Soothing Gel
Sensitised skin can be triggered by numerous factors, including harsh skincare formulas, external pollutants and bad lifestyle choices. The toner forms a reparative barrier on skin with its quick-acting Skin-Like Thin Membrane Technology, while the gel acts as an antihistamine to heal itching or stinging sensations.