Turn over a new leaf for this easing of regulations with Dior Beauty’s latest launches, because, you know, we have people to see.

Dior Prestige La Suite

Experience Dior Beauty’s savoir-faire in skincare performance and pleasure at the newly opened Dior Prestige La Suite, the maison’s first standalone facial suite in Asia. Located right around the corner from Dior Beauty’s flagship store at ION Orchard, the luminous, luxury enclave offers a range of pampering treatments that follow sophisticated protocols and products exclusive to the brand. The signature Dior Prestige Grand Facial Treatment, for example, harnesses the regenerating and perfecting power of Rose de Granville in the Dior Prestige collection to intensely nourish and replenish skin. Yquem sap, a precious anti-ageing ingredient found in the L’Or de Vie line, is the star of the transformative L’Or de Vie miracle treatment, which targets wrinkles and redefines facial contours. There’s also the Dior Homme treatment designed for men that leaves skin moisturised and mattified with the Dior Homme Dermo System.

Prior to each session, a Dior-trained therapist will do a thorough examination of your skin before recommending a suitable treatment that addresses your needs and expectations. A sensorial, soothing massage unique to Dior Prestige La Suite then follows to make skin even skin even more receptive to the benefits of the maison’s skincare. At the end of the treatment, Dior Beauty experts will share tips and techniques that can optimise your beauty routine.

Dior Prestige La Suite is located at B2-48 ION Orchard, +65 6634 6686

The new Miss Dior Eau De Parfum

Miss Dior has, since its birth in 1947, been synonymous with love, hope and happiness by way of its sweet, luscious composition of beautiful blooms. Its latest rendition by the maison’s longtime nose François Demachy is no different. The new Miss Dior Eau de Parfum still has roses – Christian Dior’s favourite flower – as its signature note, but is now powdered with noble iris and spiked with peony. Like millefiori, a glassmaking technique that creates mesmerising floral patterns, it unfurls with a luminous bouquet that is at first fresh and light, then creamy and velvety in the middle, before settling on the skin with a soft, woody-vanilla finish. At the neck of the new bottle is a charming little Couture bow, strewn with finely woven flowers, which you can embellish with My ABCDior charms at Dior Beauty boutiques to make the perfume your own.

Sauvage Elixir

In Sauvage, Demachy created a profound, expansive scent inspired by wide-open spaces, particularly the desert at twilight where the coolness of the night meets the dry, burning air. Anchored by Calabrian bergamot and Papua New Guinean vanilla, the cologne has a zesty opening and a powerful, woody-ambery trail.

For the Elixir, the maison’s longtime nose focused on and amplified the heart and soul of its predecessor. “I chose to strip it back and expose its structure, retaining only its outline,” says Demachy of his new Sauvage expression. “This elixir is like the continuous, clear and precise line of an engraving. Its scent is astonishingly deep and dense.”

With an unprecedented concentration never before seen in the world of perfumery, the groundbreaking potion is a spell-binding blend of lively citrus fruits, intense spices at the top, an exclusive made-for-Dior lavender essence accented with notes of hay and vanilla at the centre, Haitian vetiver and the house’s signature made-to-measure patchouli at the end for a woody, slightly earthy imprint.

Rouge Dior Natural Balms

Lip balms are having a moment as masks remain mandatory when venturing out the house. In light of this growing demand for nourishing formulas, Dior Makeup has expanded its already massive Rouge Dior range with Rouge Dior Natural Balms, a 18-strong collection of semi-pigmented hydrating (refillable, too) sticks that offers both colour and comfort. These gorgeous salves contain 95 percent natural-origin floral ingredients, which provides lips with 24 hours of continuous hydration and protection. What’s more impressive is that they are available in three finishes – satin, velvet and matte, as with the main Rouge Dior Couture wardrobe. The shades, ranging from true beiges to rich rosewoods, along with milk tea hues, varnish lips in a light veil of colour for a natural look.

Vanilla Diorama

The latest fragrance in Dior’s luxury fragrance line, La Collection Privee Christian Dior, is more than just a noble portrait of vanilla. It is also an ode to one of Christian Dior’s favourite desserts, the Vanilla Diorama, from which the gourmand perfume takes its name. Veering away from the sugary stereotypes it conjures, creator François Demachy chose the intense Bourbon vanilla from Madagascar – which is at once sweet, woody and spicy with cocoa notes – and elevating it with fresh citrus. The result is a warm, opulent and rounded scent that starts off light and finishes with the feistiness of cardamom and pink peppercorn.

Capture Totale Super Potent Cleanser

The new Capture Totale Super Potent Cleanser works harder than ever to better rid your skin of impurities while maintaining skin’s balance. Reformulated with 83 percent natural ingredients in a composition the maison calls “Yuka Green”, it has longoza to re-energise cells and moringa extract to optimise cleansing. It also ensures hydration is preserved for up to six hours.

Capture Totale Super Potent Serum Foundation

From Dior science’s deep floral expertise in stem cells comes this powerful serum foundation that conceals and corrects signs of ageing. In a trial conducted by the brand, female participants found their skin to be smoother, firmer, more radiant and even after four weeks of using the makeup-skincare hybrid. Boasting a luscious texture that adheres to the curves of the face, its water- and sebum-resistant formula also delivers 24-hour hydration so skin feels soft and comfortable. Mineral pigments are used for a more seamless blend, and there are six shades to suit various skin tones.

(Main and featured image: Dior Prestige La Suite; all images courtesy of Dior)