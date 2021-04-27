The History of Whoo elevates its signature anti-aging range, the GongJinHyang: Soo, after 15 years

The lotus flower, one of the most sacred plants on the planet, is synonymous with spirituality, enlightenment, purity, rebirth and resilience.

Its atypical life cycle begins in dirty, muddy water, only blooming by the light of day and retreating into the depths of muck by night. The lotus, wholly edible from its seeds to petals, have long sustained indigenous communities with its highly nutritional composition.

Drawn by its astonishing regenerative properties, The History of Whoo set out to study how the miraculous plant may enrich the skin. The result after years of research is Yeonhwa SaengGiDan, a new concept ingredient that harnesses the antioxidant benefits of the lotus’ seed core and flower. As a key component in the brand’s new and improved GongJinHyang: Soo range, Yeonhwa SaengGiDan is said to improve complexion by eliminating the oxides within the body, restore damaged skin caused by exposure to UV rays and heat, suppress melanin production, and prevent the loss of moisture. The ancient skincare recipes of the original formula have also been retained for their anti-aging qualities.

Nine products now make up the GongJinHyang: Soo range. New to the family is the rinse-free Hydrating Cleansing Water, formulated at pH 5.5 and infused with carnitine, a skin-friendly amino acid derivative that removes dead skin cells and impurities. Another new addition to the collection is the Hydrating Sun Fluid, a lightweight and sebum-controlling sunscreen with SPF50+/PA++ that leaves skin cool and matte after application. The reformulated Intensive Hydrating Cream, with its fluffy, whipped cream-like texture, provides deep, long-lasting hydration, soothes dry, sensitive and irritated skin, as well as smoothen skin texture. A balancer, emulsion, essence, eye essence, cleansing foam, and overnight mask completes the new line-up.

For a limited time, every purchase of the Cleansing Water comes with a dual mesh-and-cotton pad that smooths rough skin on its mesh side and gently removes impurities in delicate and sensitive areas on its cotton side. Soak the pad with the Cleansing Water and leave it on each eye, cotton side down, for 5 seconds before gently removing makeup using up-and-down motions. Repeat for the lips. For the rest of the face, swipe from the centre with the mesh side for baby skin.

GongJinHyang: Soo is available at all The History of Whoo counters at TANGS at Tang Plaza, TANGS Vivocity, BHG Bugis Junction, and Takashimaya Department Store.