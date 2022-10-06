The most nourishing moisturizers for dry skin

If the thought of dryness, itchiness, tightness, flakey skin, irritation and rough patches makes you anxious, you have dry skin. As it is exactly how your skin feels all the time, it needs proper care right away. Ask us what’s one of the best ways to do that and we’d say using a moisturizer that’s specifically meant for your skin.
While every skin needs to be moisturised daily, dry and extremely dry skin just cannot do without it. No matter what serums and essences you incorporate in your skincare routine, nothing can replace a rich, nourishing moisturizer and honestly, nothing ideally should. An intensely hydrating moisturizer is like food for dry skin, which is essential for its health and youthfulness. And picking one that’s right for your skin is where it all begins.
How to choose the best moisturizer for dry skin?
A great moisturizer for dry skin usually has milk or cream-based texture that’s highly nourishing (unlike gel or water-based ones meant for oily and acne-prone skin). But, they do not feel uncomfortable on the skin and are non-sticky and quick-absorbing. Look for hydrating ingredients such as moisture-attracting and hydrating humectants (hyaluronic acid, urea, glycerin), moisturising occlusives (lanolin, petrolatum, argan oil, jojoba oil) and nourishing and skin smoothing emollients (coconut oil, shea butter, cocoa butter, palm oil, essential fatty acids).
Additionally, you can also look for other essential ingredients like barrier-repairing ceramides, vitamins C and E, aloe vera and honey. If you have dehydrated and sensitive skin, ensure that your moisturizer is not formulated with harsh chemicals, artificial fragrances, dyes, or alcohol as they can further worsen your skin’s condition.
Guide on choosing the best moisturizer for every skin type.
How to use a moisturizer for dry skin?
You should always use a moisturizer on a cleansed face, both in the morning and for the night skincare routine. After you’ve washed your face with a face wash, apply the toner and all the serums that you usually do. Then scoop out a sufficient amount of the moisturizer on your palm and apply it generously all over your face and neck.
Gently massage in circular motions until it is fully absorbed and follow it up with sunscreen (for the morning skincare routine).
Take a pick from some of the best moisturizers for dry skin
Best luxury moisturizers for dry skin
Best moisturizers with hyaluronic acid
Best moisturizers with ceramides
Best moisturizing moisturizers from French pharmacy brands
Best luxury moisturizers for dry skin from Asian skincare brands
(Main Image Courtesy: Shvets Production/Pexels; Featured Image Courtesy: Polina Kovaleva/Pexels)
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: No matter what your skin type is, moisturising is an essential and unskippable part of a skin care routine, especially for dry and very dry skin.
Answer: Yes, coconut oil is great for dry skin as it is an emollient that’s known to have moisturising properties. Additionally, it also helps in repairing the damaged skin barrier while promoting healing owing to its antibacterial, antimicrobial and anti-fungal properties.
Answer: It is recommended to moisturise your skin twice every day. Use it post cleansing during your morning and night time skin care routines.
Answer: Some of the best natural moisturisers for dry skin include coconut oil, aloe vera, honey, almond oil, sunflower seed oil and avocado oil.