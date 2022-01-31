The Season for Love: Valentine’s Day beauty collections for 2022

With Chinese New Year now almost upon us, the month is whizzing by and the Valentine’s Day-themed beauty collections are coming at us fast.
This month, we’re seeing romance-themed collections in the prettiest pastels and with the sweetest of floral prints. Whether you’re gifting yourself or your beloved, celebrate romance with these launches.
The Valentine’s Day collections and products we love:
Diptyque celebrates the festival of love with a new addition to the Eau Rose family. The eau de parfum takes the original damascena and centifolia roses and crafts them into extracts and absolutes for an intensified bouquet. The upcycled firad rose offers a sustainable touch, while artichoke, litchi and camomile are unique additions. The flacon’s black-and-white illustration is designed by Maurice Harris and is as exuberant as the artist himself.
Available at the diptyque Boutique at Takashimaya S.C and Tangs at Tangs Plaza, escentials Paragon and escentials.com
This romantic occasion sees the return of Gucci Guilty fragrances that sport more intense formulations and new packaging. The Pour Homme scent is a woody, amber concoction that leaves a masculine trail of Indonesian patchouli mixed with dry woods and musk. For women, mandora and lychee mingle with a dark plum accord for a sensual juicy addition. Accented with the house’s signature interlocking “G” logo, both flacons are now fully metallised in dark anthracite for men and bronze for women.
Available at Tangs, BHG, Metro and Takashimaya
Gilded with a print of tiny red hearts, the Nars Valentine’s Day collection comprises two of the brand’s staple base make-up products. Available in two shades, the Radiant Creamy Concealer for brightening and correcting features the motif on the cap. Also dressed for the occasion is the Natural Radiant Longwear Cushion Foundation Case that collectors will love.
Available on Sephora online
Christian Louboutin Beauty offers a playful take this Valentine’s Day with a colourful sleeve for its Louboutin lipsticks and fragrances. On a pastel pink heart, the words “Louboutin” and “Love” in mismatched letters are linked by the letter O. We think these would be great gifts along with the deep burgundy flacons of the Loubiworld EDP Intense fragrances.
Available at Christian Louboutin Beauty at Tangs at Tang Plaza and Tangs.com
The rose has always been an emblem of love and romance, and at Pixi Beauty, the flower takes centerstage for Valentine’s Day. It’s the star ingredient in mineral-rich products such as the Rose Cream Cleanser, Remedy Mask, Ceramide Cream and +Rose Essential Face Oil. We particularly love the masks for self-pampering. Slather on the In-Shower Steam Facial Self-Heating Collagen Mask that transforms from a gel to an oil when fused with warm water to give skin a refreshing radiance.
Available in Sephora stores islandwide and online.
Right on time for Valentine’s Day, Jo Malone London has launched the Roses collection: a range of colognes and home scents to sweeten the occasion. The perfumes cater to different sensibilities, from light and fresh to deep and sensual.
The Red Rose is a bright fragrance lifted with a squeeze of lemon and honeycomb while Velvet Rose & Oud features a damask rose at its heart, accented with smoky and woody notes. Rose & Magnolia spotlights two roses complemented with magnolia blossoms and geranium, while Rose Blush is a sprightly scent with lychee and basil.
Available at Jo Malone London stores
For Valentine’s Day, the iconic Miss Dior scent has been reimagined into a vibrant eyeshadow palette. The three eyeshadow shades in delicate shades of pink are embossed with a dagger bow and the classic houndstooth check used on the very first Miss Dior bottle. The palette also comes with a coral-pink blush, a satin lipstick and a glittery nail topcoat.
Available on the Dior Beauty Online Boutique and at all Dior Beauty boutiques