These night serums will have you rising with radiant skin

Our skin goes into recovery mode every night while we’re asleep. But it changes with age, so does its ability to revitalise itself.

That’s when it starts showing visible signs of ageing like fine lines, wrinkles, loss of elasticity, and age spots. One way to fight these while boosting our skin’s natural repair process is to incorporate night serums into your nighttime skincare routine.

Because of all the goodness they’re enriched with, night serums can work wonders for our skin if used daily. They are specially curated formulas that are a mix of various ingredients that support our skin’s rebuilding capacity. Apart from different natural and other essential components, the key ingredients of night serums for face usually include retinol, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C. Together, they work towards stimulating collagen production and cell turnover in the skin, providing hydration and nourishment, and diminishing the various signs of ageing.

Of course, we do have moisturisers and treatment creams in our skincare regime that are formulated with similar contents and cater to such skin conditions. However, face serums are one step ahead since they work quickly by getting absorbed deep into the layers of our skin easily. Their active ingredients are rather potent and high in strength making for a good base beneath your creams to ensure maximum efficacy.

That’s exactly why face serums, especially overnight serums have gained popularity over the years. Ahead, we list the best night serums so you can wake up to good skin.

The best night serums for glowing and younger-looking skin in 2022: