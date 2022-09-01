These new-gen sunscreens care for your skin and won’t leave a white, sticky cast

Whether you’re basking in the Tuscan sun or lounging on a Maldivian beach, there is no excuse for passing on the sunscreen for fear of that dreaded white film or residual stickiness. Fortunately, a new generation of sun protection products promise potent skin-loving benefits, sans the cringe factor.
This story first appeared in the August 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.
- Chantecaille Ultra Sun Protection Sunscreen
- La Prairie Cellular Swiss UV Protection Veil
- Orbis Body UV Protector
- Ultra Violette Queen Screen Luminising Sun Serum Skinscreen
- Hourglass Equilibrium Day Fluid Sunscreen
- Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer
- Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Sunscreen
- Dolce & Gabbana Millennial Skin
- Aveda Sun Care Protective Hair Veil
- The Ordinary Mineral UV Filters SPF 30 with Antioxidants
- Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen
Who needs primer when you’ve got this sunscreen? Oil-free and lightweight, this SPF45 formula doesn’t just protect your skin from UVA/UVB rays. It also smoothens skin and can be worn under foundation. If you’re worried about clogging your pores, rest assured that this contains only the best for your skin with ingredients such as antioxidant cherry blossom and white tea extract. Better yet, it also features carnosine to help soften the look of visible wrinkles.
This skincare powerhouse acts as both as a protector and treatment for your skin. The SPF50 protection shields skin from UV filters while antioxidants block environmental stressors that can cause premature damage to skin. Minerals and trace elements give skin deep and lasting hydration, while a liquorice-based brightening complex controls melanin production. For maximum efficacy, allow it to absorb completely before applying foundation.
Skin on the face that is regularly exposed to UV rays is found to be less prone to inflammation, as compared to skin on body that is seldom exposed to the sun. Orbis’ latest product counters this with a highly waterproof and long-lasting multi-shield formula made of powder particles that aggregate and strengthen the protection veil when in contact with sweat or sea water. Being surfactant-free, the SPF50+ gel-like sunscreen adheres well, spreads easily and is non-sticky. It also imparts the beautifying benefits of Hakuyousetsu extract derived from coix seeds to strengthen skin’s defence, arnica flower extract to improve skin health, rosehip extract for better skin translucency, and permeable collagen to boost firmness.
Freshly landed at Sephora Singapore is cult Australian brand Ultra Violette, which promises sunscreens that look, feel and act like top-shelf skincare. The hero product is this antioxidant-rich serum, which is loved for its silky texture and a milky, melt-into-skin finish that acts as the perfect base for makeup. Free of parabens and oxybenzone, it is perfect for normal to dry skin, and offers broad-spectrum SPF50+ protection with a subtle rose scent.
If it’s a lightweight and cruelty-free option you’re after, look no further. We have our existing favourites from luxury beauty brand Hourglass (hello Vanish Airbrush Concealer!), but it’s time to add this skin-balancing and protecting bottle to your list as well. This cosmetically elegant formula features a blend of four organic chemical compounds with broad spectrum SPF30, and sinks effortlessly into the skin. Great for dry or combination skin.
If you need to keep sebum and shine under control while on the go with a fully made-up face, we recommend a weightless, sun-protecting primer like this Laura Mercier product. Silicone-free and water-based, this SPF30 formula is non-chalky and created with a blend of vitamins to defend your face against environmental stressors.
The area around the eyes tends to be where we avoid applying sunscreen, lest we spend the next 10 minutes with our head under the taps, rinsing out a world of pain. In comes Glow Recipe with its ophthalmologist-tested formula for safe use around the eyes – and it’s a winner, too, with SPF50 protection and a skincare-forward ingredient list. Non-comedogenic and safe for sensitive skin, this champ is also water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.
For the bare-minimum barbies and blokes, this luxurious tinted moisturiser delivers three properties for flawless skin: SPF30 for sun protection, six shades for even-toned skin and a blend of skincare ingredients for hydration. Yes – all in one product and repackaged in a new, sleek black tube with an easy-to-dispense pump; the ultimate dream product for the modern minimalist.
The existence of sun protectant for hair probably never crossed anyone’s mind. Just throw a cap on and go, right? However, during the warmer months, if you possess a head of raven-black hair, you’ll understand the unbearable amount of heat that gets consolidated on your crown. This lightweight, water-resistant spray by haircare specialist Aveda is formulated with an antioxidant blend of vitamins and herbal extracts, and provides invisible protection against harmful UV rays for up to 16 hours. Spray on damp or dry hair and style as usual.
We knew cult skincare brand The Ordinary was always going to launch a highly effective, no-fuss sunscreen product. Its mineral formula – basically a physical sunscreen that boasts titanium dioxide and zinc oxide as the main ingredients – means that there’ll be a slight white cast post-application, so remember to shake well before use.
When your day is packed with sun and fun, all you want to reach for is something that simply does its job and does it well. This virtually invisible and scentless formula from Supergoop! glides on effortlessly and dries in an instant. Packed with antioxidants, it also offers SPF40 protection and is water- and sweat-resistant